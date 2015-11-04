Magic tops Pelicans for first victory

NEW ORLEANS -- The Orlando Magic had lost each of their first three games this season by five or fewer points, frustrated by their inability to string together enough good plays down the stretch to pull out a win.

But Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, the Magic took out their simmering frustrations on All-Star forward Anthony Davis and ran away with a 103-94 victory.

Forward Evan Fournier scored 30 points, including consecutive 3-pointers inside the final 1:13, and center Nikola Vucevic added 22 to power the Magic. In notching their first win after an 0-3 start, the Magic held Davis to 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting, and all three baskets came on dunks.

“We played more physical tonight,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles said. “I thought Vuce was outstanding on Davis. He’s a tough cover.”

Davis is the centerpiece in new Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo offense, but seemed out of sorts from the beginning. The Magic consistently double-teamed Davis to force him to give up the ball, and he rarely got a good open look at the basket. When he did get a good look, he misfired.

“I‘m always frustrated,” Davis said. “I want to be the best I can be to help the team win, and I feel like I‘m not doing that right now. All the frustration is on me. They give me great opportunities, and I can’t find a way to get the ball in the basket. I just got to stay with it.”

Vucevic said the Magic’s defensive game plan was to throw bodies at Davis and make him give up the ball.

“We tried to limit him as much as we can,” Vucevic said. “He’s a great player, and you’re not going to be able to just stop him. He’s athletic. He has a long body. He knows how to play. We tried to really crowd him and make it tough for him, and I thought we did a pretty good job. We tried to send different guys at him.”

Gentry said his frustration level is beginning to boil over as well. He knows Davis is attracting attention in the post, and the Pelicans need to make defenses pay for that strategy.

”You’ve got to understand that as long as he’s out there, if we throw him the ball in the post, they’re going to double-team him,“ Gentry said. ”We’ve got to figure out a way to play out of that because I don’t think there’s anybody that’s just going to play him straight up. He’s going to get doubled, he’s going to get triple-teamed.

“The missed shots don’t bother me as long as they’re good shots, but some of the shots we’re taking are not good very good shots. It’s early - so we have a chance - but it’s time for us to start improving.”

Guard Eric Gordon led the Pelicans with 21 points.

The Magic led 87-74 after Fournier hit a driving layup and foul shot with 9:03 left, but the Pelicans used a 11-4 run to shave the deficit to 91-85. Fournier delivered a pair of long-range jumpers down the stretch to help the Orlando pull away.

Fournier let out a scream at the end of the game, a sign of how challenging the early losses had been.

“Finally, man, finally,” Fournier said. “The first two games were heartbreaking. It feels great, but we play Houston tomorrow. That’s big, and the hard part about the NBA is that you have to refocus and just look forward.”

NOTES: Already depleted, the Pelicans played without starting C Omer Asik (right calf strain). “It’s going to be a day-to-day thing,” said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back for the next game (Friday against Atlanta). It’s close, but I don’t know if it’s worth taking the chance right now.” ... The Pelicans are down four other players: G Tyreke Evans (knee), F Quincy Pondexter (knee), G Norris Cole (ankle) and C Kendrick Perkins (pectoral). ... Magic coach Scott Skiles said it is too early to tell if his emphasis on shooting more 3-pointers will reap dividends. The Magic’s shooting percentage from long range during their 0-3 start was only 29.3 percent, down from 34.7 percent last season. At New Orleans, Orlando hit seven of 18 3-point attempts (38.9 percent).