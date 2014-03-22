Preview: Magic at Jazz

Two teams playing out the string on disappointing seasons attempt to snap long losing streaks when the Orlando Magic visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Magic have dropped seven in a row, including the first two of a four-game Western swing by an average of 15 points, and own an NBA-worst 4-32 road record. The Jazz have beaten Orlando six straight times, including an 86-82 triumph Dec. 18, but are coming off six consecutive defeats – the last three by an average of 22 points.

Both teams should have brighter futures though, led by Rookie of the Year candidates Victor Oladipo of the Magic and Utah’s Trey Burke. Oladipo struggled in the first meeting, going 1-of-12 from the field, while Burke recorded a season-high 30 points and eight assists in the win at Orlando. Veteran Magic guard Jameer Nelson, who scored 17 in the first meeting, is questionable with a sore knee.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-50): Oladipo, who averages 13.8 points, was back in the starting lineup in place of Nelson in the 109-93 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday -- registering 14 points and nine assists. Arron Afflalo leads the team in scoring (19.3) while Tobias Harris has raised his season mark to 15.1 after recording at least 20 points in seven of his last 13 outings. Nikola Vucevic has not been able to add to his total of 32 double-doubles the last three games after twisting his ankle, but averages 14 points and 10.8 boards.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-47): Utah is in the middle of the pack of the NBA in points allowed while standing one spot from the bottom on the offensive end at an average of 94.6 points – including 90.8 the last four. The Jazz have been balanced though, led by Gordon Hayward’s 15.7 points, and Alec Burks is next at 13.8 with 20 consecutive double-figure efforts. Derrick Favors had 28 points recently against San Antonio and averages 13 to go along with a team-best 8.6 rebounds, and Burke scores 12.7 and hands out 5.4 assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Burks, in his third NBA season, is averaging 18 points in his last 15 home games.

2. Orlando F Kyle O’Quinn has recorded nine points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in March.

3. Utah C Enes Kanter has grabbed 10.8 rebounds in his last 10 contests, raising his season average to 6.9.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Jazz 96