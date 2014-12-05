Preview: Magic at Jazz

The Orlando Magic managed only four wins in 25 games without 7-0 center Nikola Vucevic in the lineup last season and nothing has changed in 2014-15. Vucevic has missed the last two contests with back spasms and is questionable as the Magic visit the Utah Jazz on Friday in a battle of teams hungry for something positive to happen. Orlando has dropped two straight without Vucevic and six of seven overall while the Jazz is mired in a seven-game losing streak – five of them at home.

Vucevic is averaging 18.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and leading the league in double-doubles with 13. The Magic are coming off a 28-point loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and Utah dropped a 123-104 decision to Toronto the same day -- its fifth double-digit loss in the last seven contests. The Jazz will likely be without its fourth-leading scorer Alec Burks, who missed the last game with a shoulder injury.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (7-14): Orlando is 1-3 on its six-game road trip, including a heartbreaking loss at Golden State 98-97 on Tuesday and a rough outing against the Clippers when it allowed 53.8 percent shooting. Tobias Harris continues to produce, contributing 18.3 points per contest, and the Magic need more from Channing Frye – averaging 4.3 points over the last six games. Guard Victor Oladipo shot 65.6 percent from the field over three games before making only 2-of-8 on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (5-14): Gordon Hayward is off to an outstanding start while averaging 19.4 points and scoring at least 30 four times in the first 19 games. Derrick Favors is also becoming a major inside force, raising his scoring average almost three per game to 16.1 and shooting 57.1 percent – best in his six-year career. The Jazz must make up for Burks’ 13.3 points per game, but guard Trey Burke will be pleased to see the Magic uniforms after averaging 23.5 in two games against them last season.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. The Jazz have beaten the Magic seven straight times, including a pair last season by a combined five points.

2. Utah C Enes Kanter is averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds over the last two games.

3. Orlando G Evan Fournier has made at least one 3-pointer in 26 straight games, the longest active streak in the league.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Jazz 92