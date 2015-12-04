Harris helps Magic overcome in win vs. Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Before Thursday’s game, Orlando Magic coach Scott Skiles admitted his team caught a break with the timing of Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s injury.

His team took full advantage of it, too.

Forward Tobias Harris led six players in double figures and the Magic played well in Gobert’s absence to beat the Utah Jazz 103-94 on Thursday.

Harris scored 17 points and Nikola Vucevic added 16 points for Orlando, which won its fifth straight to improve to 11-8.

“The first half, we didn’t play as well as we have been playing, but we were still right there,” Skiles said. “The guys felt like they could turn it up in the second half and maybe get one.”

The guys came through.

Andrew Nicholson, Elfrid Payton, Victor Oladipo and Evan Fournier each contributed 14 points as Orlando strung together a winning streak of at least five games for the first time since 2012.

“It was nice. It feels good. Our fifth win in a row,” Fournier said after hitting a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. “We find ways to win games and that’s very good. We made some adjustments defensively and it paid off.”

Forward Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and guard Alec Burks totaled 21 for the Jazz, who were coming off of a heartbreaking 106-103 loss to the undefeated Golden State Warriors.

Utah played without Gobert, who is out indefinitely after suffering a Grade II sprain of the MCL in his left knee. The injury happened Wednesday during practice.

“We’ve got to have a little more poise,” said Hayward, who had six of the Jazz’s 21 turnovers. “We’ve got to go get the ball and make some plays happen for us. It’s just disappointing. Just a tough one for us.”

Though they were missing their defensive anchor, the Jazz (8-9) really struggled on offense, only scoring 37 points in the second half.

Orlando hit half of its eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while outscoring the home team 25-17 in the final period.

The game was tied in the fourth when the Jazz’s offense fell apart and the Magic shooters started heating up.

Nicholson hit consecutive 3-pointers and Fournier added a pair of deep shots as Orlando went ahead 95-88.

Utah’s best shot to make things interesting in the last two minutes rolled off the rim when forward Joe Ingles missed a layup. Payton made Utah pay on the other end, scoring to give Orlando a 99-91 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Orlando took advantage of Utah’s new starting lineup, which featured usual backup Trevor Booker in the power forward position and shifted Derrick Favors at center. Favors scored 12 points with 10 rebounds, but Booker only had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes as the Jazz played a smaller lineup featuring more athletic wings most of the night.

“It’s tough. We always want to go to those two guys,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of Hayward and Favors. “It will be an adjustment for us to continue to play. We’re not going to play small every minute of every game. We need to be better when we’re big, too.”

The Magic jumped to a 20-12 lead before the Jazz made some lineup adjustments, bringing in point guard Trey Burke, guard Alec Burks and power forward Trey Lyles. That substitution sparked Utah, which pulled within four at the end of the first quarter.

Hayward had 16 first-quarter points, keeping the Jazz in it while his teammates adjusted to the Gobert-less lineup.

Burks sparked Utah with 10 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining that put the Jazz up 57-54.

NOTES: C Rudy Gobert’s injury happened on what Jazz coach Quin Snyder described as “a freak accident.” A couple of players ran into each other and then into Gobert, who was under the basket during practice. “It was kind of devastating. It’s basketball. Stuff happens,” Jazz F/C Derrick Favors said. “But he’s got our support. We hope he gets back quick on the court.” ... Magic coach Scott Skiles on not having to play against Gobert, who had a sprained ankle when the teams played in Orlando last month: “We look at it as ... kind of a lucky break.” ... Despite losing Gobert for up to two months, the Jazz are not planning on recalling 7-foot-3 rookie C Tibor Pleiss from his Development League assignment in Idaho. Snyder: “I think the most important thing for Tibor is to play right now.” ... Jazz assistants Igor Kokoskov (2014-15) and Zach Guthrie (2012-15) previously worked for the Magic.