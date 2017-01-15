Jazz down Magic in shootout, 114-107

SALT LAKE CITY -- Despite a sluggish defensive start -- and 40 percent shooting from three by the Orlando Magic -- the Utah Jazz defeated the Magic 114-107. The game was Utah's second in a rare home back-to-back set. In many ways, this game lived up to the scarcity of an NBA team playing two games in two nights in its home city -- neither team had a firm grasp on the win until the final four minutes of the content.

With only two minutes left to play, Jazz guard Rodney Hood nailed a go-ahead corner trey to put Utah up six. A few plays later, Hood left the game with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder allayed those fears after the game.

"A hyperextended knee is what I was told," Snyder said. "Hopefully it's not serious."

Hood had to be helped off the court by teammates and trainers. His injury is just another in a litany of injuries for this year's Utah team.

The game began with Orlando scorching offensively, scoring 42 points in the first quarter against the NBA's best defensive team. Magic guard Elfrid Payton forced late rotations in Utah's backcourt, creating open looks beyond the 3-point line for other Orlando players.

"(Payton) was strong driving the ball, I think we let him get confident early in his attack," Snyder said. "He was really good."

Payton's play propelled Orlando to a 15-point lead at one point in the first quarter. However, the Jazz found their defensive groove and rode a 22-8 run in the second quarter to claim a small lead over the Magic.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Orlando regrouped offensively and created numerous second-chance scoring opportunities. The Magic continued to shoot well from beyond the arc, pushed by Payton's stellar performance, and claimed a 65-64 halftime lead.

"I felt calm, poised," Orlando forward Aaron Gordon said. "I saw it in Elfrid (Payton) ... we had composure."

Orlando looked composed as they charged out of the half with their same first-half energy. Snyder began tinkering with lineups, however, inserting guard Raul Neto instead of Dante Exum as starting point guard George Hill's primary backup in the second half.

"Dante (Exum) didn't have the same energy," Synder said. "Everything (Neto) has been doing, he's been playing well."

Neto's energy, along with a notable shift in defensive focus, allowed Utah to escape the third quarter with an 84-83 lead.

Both teams went back and forth with the lead in the final frame. For Utah, the play of center Rudy Gobert and Hood gave the team life, while Orlando's ability to generate open shots and get second-chance looks kept them in the game.

However, Orlando couldn't stop the work of Jazz forward Derrick Favors, who threw down a two-handed dunk followed by a free throw to complete a three-point play. Immediately after, Hood made a corner three to put Utah up six and give the Jazz their winning lead.

Utah quickly nailed three three-point shots and Orlando fouled on two other three-point attempts, a burst of efficient offense coupled with aggressive defense the Jazz needed to grind out the wind.

It wasn't just their offense, however, that helped Utah win.

"They raised their game," Magic coach Frank Vogel said of the contest's final four minutes. "They have the best defense in the league and credit their defense."

That defense couldn't stop Payton, however. He scored a career-high 28 points on 10-17 shooting, in addition to nine rebounds and nine assists. His play was instrumental in Orlando scoring 42 points against the Jazz in the first quarter -- the most from any team in the current NBA season.

Hayward led Utah in scoring with 23 points, while Gobert had an impressive 19-point, 19-rebound performance. Payton nearly notched a triple-double with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists to lead the Magic. Forward Aaron Gordon followed Payton with 18 points and 4 rebounds.

The Jazz play next on Monday in Phoenix against the Suns, while Orlando's next game is in Denver to face the Nuggets. The game was Gobert's 27th in a row with double-digit rebound totals.

NOTES: Utah is nine games over .500 for the first time since Feb. 7 2011. ... Jazz F Joe Ingles is fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 44.1 percent on the season. ... The Jazz haven't lost a game this season when G George Hill scores 20 or more points in a game. ... The Magic own the 2016-17 NBA season record for fewest turnovers in a game at five. ... Utah broadcaster Matt Harpring spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in Orlando. ... The Magic are one of just five NBA teams to increase their win totals over the past three seasons, the other teams including Cleveland and Golden State.