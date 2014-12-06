Preview: Magic at Kings

The Orlando Magic are more comfortable on the road this season and they can complete a tough six-game trip 3-3 when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Magic won four games away from home in 2013-14 and have recorded six road victories this season after Friday’s 98-93 victory at Utah. Sacramento edged Indiana 102-101 in overtime Friday to snap a four-game losing streak, but is expected to be without leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins (viral infection) for a fifth straight game.

Orlando’s leading scorer 7-0 Nikola Vucevic also missed his third straight game Friday with back spasms and is day-to-day, but his backup Kyle O’Quinn had 13 points against Utah. The Magic won the second of a back-to-back twice this season and coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters, “I’m really looking forward to how we respond, and our mental makeup.” Orlando must contain Rudy Gay, who scored at least 20 in the last four games and averaged 22.5 against the Magic last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (8-14): Tobias Harris poured in 22 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 on 9-of-12 shooting – two of five players in double figures for Orlando on Friday. Oladipo, who missed the first nine games of the season with facial fractures, is averaging 19.3 points in three December games and handed out six assists against Utah. Veteran Ben Gordon is averaging almost 10 points off the bench on the trip while making 19-of-31 shots from the field and draining all eight free throws.

ABOUT THE KINGS (10-9): Carl Landry scored 14 points, including the game-winning basket on a rebound Friday, as Sacramento moved to 5-4 at home by holding Indiana to 37.5 percent shooting. Darren Collison also stepped up with 20 points, six assists and four steals against the Pacers and Ben McLemore has raised his game, averaging 15.9 points over the last seven games. Omri Casspi has made 23 of his 39 shots from the field over the last six contests.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. The Kings have won four straight against the Magic, including a 103-83 triumph at home last season.

2. Sacramento G Nik Stauskas, the eighth pick in the draft last June, is being brought along slowly while averaging 2.9 points.

3. Orlando G Evan Fournier has made at least one 3-pointer in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Kings 92