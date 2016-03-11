Preview: Magic at Kings

Two teams desperate for a victory, with their slim playoff hopes fading, meet when the Orlando Magic visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Orlando has dropped three in a row after a setback against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and the Kings have lost three straight and seven of their past eight contests.

The Magic have allowed 109.3 points during their slide and could be without leading scorer and rebounder Nikola Vucevic (groin) for a third consecutive contest. “We may make some changes, see if we can try to come up with something to try and re-energize us a little bit,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles told the Orlando Sentinel. “But everybody throughout the year has gotten an opportunity, so it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity.” DeMarcus Cousins, who leads Sacramento in scoring and rebounding, including a 29-point, 12-rebound, six-assist, three-block performance in the 97-91 victory at Orlando on Nov. 21, will not play after being suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Cousins, who is fourth in the league in scoring (27.4) and fifth in rebounds (11.5) through Wednesday, has averaged 33.3 points in the last three contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (27-36): Skiles played guard C.J. Watson for 25 minutes against the Lakers and the veteran produced 10 points, reaching double figures for the first time in 11 games since returning from a calf injury. Swingman Victor Oladipo, the team’s second-leading scorer overall (15 points), is 18-for-33 from the field the last two contests and was one rebound and two assists from a triple-double against Golden State on Monday. Guard Evan Fournier (14.4 points) has also stepped up, scoring 21.1 per game the last two.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-38): Sacramento is giving up an NBA-worst 109.6 points but has been difficult to stop at the other end - averaging 107, third best in the league. Rudy Gay scored 19 in the 120-111 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday to push his average to 17.6 and Rajon Rondo leads the league in assists (11.9) to give the Kings two more major offensive weapons. Forward Omri Casspi is 10-for-15 from the field the last two games while guards Seth Curry (foot), Ben McLemore (finger) and Marco Belinelli (back) are questionable.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento G Darren Collison is averaging the third-most points (13.4) and fourth-most minutes (29.1) despite starting just six games.

2. Orlando G Brandon Jennings scored 20 against Golden State, but managed two combined on 1-for-15 shooting in three games surrounding that one.

3. The Magic won 105-96 at Sacramento last season and the Kings are 14-17 at home in 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Magic 105, Kings 101