Preview: Magic at Kings

A pair of likely lottery-bound teams beginning to play out the string meet Monday in Sacramento as the Kings carry an eight-game losing streak into a matchup with the Orlando Magic. Sacramento is 1-8 since trading away All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins and 0-2 on its three-game homestand after a 105-92 loss to Denver on Saturday.

"We're still trying to figure everything out," forward Skal Labissiere told reporters. "It's been a tough stretch. It's just a matter of learning how to finish games with us." The Magic haven't been much better, producing two wins in their last seven games and eight in their past 31 to sink toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Center Nikola Vucevic returned from an Achilles issue to produce 20 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 116-104 loss to Cleveland as Orlando fell nine games out of a playoff spot with 15 to play. The Magic won the first meeting with the Kings and are 27-28 all-time versus Sacramento.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (24-43): Aaron Gordon is one of the building blocks in Orlando and has elevated his game since the All-Star break with 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. However, the 21-year-old still has some steps to take in his perimeter game, which was never strong but has fallen on hard times of late. Gordon has made 3-of-21 3-pointers this month and is shooting 12 percent from long distance since the All-Star break, compared to a robust 61.2 percent inside the arc.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-41): Shooting guard Buddy Hield has been in the starting lineup two games in a row and responded with his best shooting performance since joining Sacramento in the loss to Denver. The rookie made 6-of-8 shots - including 3-of-5 from long range - and produced at least 10 points in all six games this month, the longest such stretch of his young career. The Kings lost six straight at home and are six games behind the eighth-place Nuggets in the West.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. With its next loss, Sacramento clinches its 11th consecutive losing season.

2. Magic SG Evan Fournier scored 29 points in the first matchup in Orlando on Nov. 3.

3. Hield is shooting 51.2 percent from 3-point range since joining the Kings last month.

PREDICTION: Kings 105, Magic 101