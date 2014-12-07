Magic win for second straight night, beat slumping Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Forward Channing Frye made only two shots for the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. But the second one -- the 25-footer that left his hands a snap-of-the-finger ahead of the shot clock expiring -- proved to be the most important one in the Magic’s 105-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena.

To hear him tell it, there was nothing particularly fancy about it, either.

“I‘m in there to shoot, and I know it’s the end of the shot clock,” Frye said. “The ball ended up in my hands, and I just kind of chucked it up there.”

Frye’s chuck ended as a swish, and propelled Orlando on a 9-0 run with under four minutes left that proved decisive. The Magic (9-14) won for the second straight night and finished a six-game road trip with three victories.

Forward Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the Magic hit nine 3-pointers and made 50.6 percent of their shots from the field, including 34.6 percent from 3-point range, despite playing for the second time in two nights.

“This is a big step for us as a team,” Harris said. “To play two games in two nights, and come away with two victories in both of them is huge. We’re developing some chemistry, and learning how to trust each other. We need to build on that.”

Guard Victor Oladipo added 16 points, guard Evan Fournier scored 15 and forward Kyle O‘Quinn had 13 on 5-for-5 shooting for Orlando. Guard Ben Gordon added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Sacramento guard Darren Collison scored 22 points, his fourth 20-point contest this season and second in a row. Forward Jason Thompson added a season-high 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists, but the Kings (10-10) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Sacramento missed its first nine shots from 3-point range and shot just 45 percent from the field. The Kings also endured a 2-for-16 shooting stretch in the second quarter.

Guard Ben McLemore scored just two points, ending his career-best streak of eight straight double-digit scoring games.

Both teams played without their leading scorers and rebounders. Kings C DeMarcus Cousins sat out his fifth consecutive game because of a viral infection. Magic C Nikola Vucevic missed his fourth straight with a sprained lower back.

“I was just trying to find a group that could give us some life,” Kings coach Michael Malone said after mixing and matching often, without much success. “We played very flat, very uninspired basketball.”

Sacramento erased Orlando’s 82-66 lead with a 24-6 run over a stretch of just over seven minutes in the final quarter but never took the lead. Forward Derrick Williams’ dunk with 3:59 left tied the game 90-90, but Orlando guard Elfrid Payton scored on a layup to Orlando ahead.

Williams then turned over the ball, and after Sacramento played good defense for 22 seconds, the ball found its way to Frye at the right-side arc. Frye picked it up turned and let it go just before the shot clock horn.

“That hurt a lot, because we played really good defense to get back in the game, and we used a lot of energy,” Kings forward Rudy Gay said. “For (Frye) to hit that shot, it was big for them.”

Oladipo and Harris followed with jumpers on consecutive possessions, and the Magic never were threatened again.

“Without a doubt, that’s great, the poise,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We didn’t panic at all. We continued to trust each others. We went back down, got a stop, got a score; pretty impressive.”

NOTES: Kings coach Michael Malone said after the game that C DeMarcus Cousins (viral infection) may not play Monday against the Utah Jazz. Cousins hasn’t played since Nov. 26 against Houston, when he had 29 points and 17 rebounds. Cousins watched Friday’s game in street clothes, and the Kings said initially they were expecting Cousins to play Monday. ... Three members of the Magic’s starting lineup --- G Victor Oladipo (42.9 percent), G Evan Fournier (42.2) and F Channing Frye (41.2) --- entered the game shooting better than 40 percent from 3-point range, and a fourth, F Tobias Harris, was shooting at a 39.6 percent clip. The four combined to go 7-for-21 against the Kings. ... Orlando C Nikola Vucevic remains questionable for Wednesday’s contest against Washington, one of only two the Magic are playing at home during an 11-game stretch that ends Dec. 17. ... Sacramento completed its first set of back-to-back home games on consecutive nights since beating Utah and Houston on Feb. 9-10, 2013. The Kings play back-to-back home contests three times this season, twice in December.