Magic halt three-game slide with 107-100 win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Orlando Magic’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet.

Far from it, in fact, after Aaron Gordon led Orlando to a 107-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Gordon added 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, Victor Oladipo scored 18 points and the Magic snapped their three-game losing streak.

The Magic (28-36) moved within 4 1/2 games of Detroit for the eighth spot and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s just good because we really want to make that playoff push,” Gordon said. “Everybody in this locker room wants that. It’s just something we’re showing ourselves and we’re showing our organization that that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Evan Fournier and backup center Jason Smith each scored 16 points for Orlando. Ersan Ilyasova and C.J. Watson had 10 apiece.

Detroit, Chicago and Washington -- the three teams directly ahead of Orlando -- all lost Friday.

”I think as a team we’re starting to buy into that mindset that coach (Scott Skiles) keeps on preaching,“ Smith said. ” We’re not out of this. We are making a playoff push.

“As a young team making a playoff push, we have to have a conscious effort of going out every night, no matter who we’re playing, and giving great effort.”

Kosta Koufos led the Kings with 19 points off the bench and Marco Belinelli, another reserve, had 17. Rajon Rondo added 16 points and Rudy Gay and Willie Cauley-Stein each had 12.

Sacramento (25-39) lost its fourth straight and fell seven games behind Dallas and Houston, which are tied for seventh in the Western Conference.

The Kings played without starting center DeMarcus Cousins, their leading scorer and rebounder who served a one-game suspension for what general manager Vlade Divac called conduct detrimental to the team.

While sitting on the bench during a timeout in the fourth quarter of Sacramento’s loss to Cleveland on Wednesday, Cousins pointed and screamed at coach George Karl.

Center Nikola Vucevic, Orlando’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed his third straight game with a strained groin and starting guard Elfrid Payton was out with a sprained elbow. But Cousins, a two-time All-Star who is averaging 27.4 points and 11.4 rebounds, was clearly the biggest loss.

Orlando outrebounded the Kings 51-37 and had 15 second-chance points to eight for the Kings.

“You just take advantage of it,” Gordon said. “That’s kind of how the NBA works. Not every player is going to play all 82 games. So when somebody’s out, you got to take advantage, you got to capitalize, and we did that tonight.”

The Magic led 50-49 at halftime and increased their lead to 80-75 through three quarters.

”We missed a lot of shots,“ Karl said. ”I think good shots from a lot of our good shooters. The confidence in the game seems to be in their ballpark. They had some good play off the bench with Jason Smith hurting us and (Brandon) Jennings getting a couple minutes.

“You know when you are short-handed you got to do a lot of things right, and tonight we just didn’t do enough to do it right.”

Orlando opened the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run, extending its lead to 95-81 with 6:52 left. Oladipo capped the run with three straight baskets, a jump shot and two dunks after Kings turnovers.

Koufas hit two free throws, cutting Orlando’s lead to 95-83. Then he scored from inside as the Kings pulled to 10 points with 5:31 remaining.

Gordon hit two free throws with 3:35 left, increasing the Magic’s lead to 101-88.

The Magic opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 16-2 with 6:32 left in the first quarter, but by the end of the first half the Kings trailed by only a point.

“We were a little lethargic,” Kings guard Darren Collison said. “No excuses, you know what I mean? Just unacceptable. We wanted to get off to a good start obviously, but there was just too much of a gap in the beginning of the game to try to come back towards the end.”

Gordon had 12 points and nine rebounds in the first half and Fournier added 11 points.

Belinelli and sparked Sacramento’s comeback, scoring 14 points and doing most of his damage from long range. Belinelli, who missed one game with back spasms, was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and was 5 of 8 from the field.

The Kings pulled even at 42 on Belinelli’s three-point play with 4:11 left in the half. The Magic went on an 8-2 run, but Kings forward Omri Casspi drained a 3-point shot with 47 seconds left, cutting Orlando’s lead to 50-49.

Gay added eight points and five rebounds in the first half.

The Kings were 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and the Magic went 2 of 8. Orlando outrebounded Sacramento 27-15.

NOTES: Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein made his 30th start of the season, replacing DeMarcus Cousins, who served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team during Wednesday’s game against Cleveland. “Frustration evolves in many different ways,” Kings coach George Karl said. “Sometimes it crosses the line.” ... Karl had a small skin cancer spot on the side of his neck removed Thursday at UC Davis Medical Center but said he was fine and coached the team Friday. ... Kings G Ben McLemore (fractured finger tip) missed his second straight game. ... Kings G Seth Curry (sprained right foot) was active after missing six games. ... Magic starting G Elfrid Payton missed the game with a sprained right elbow. C.J. Watson replaced him in the starting lineup. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic (strained right groin) missed his third straight game. Dewayne Dedmon started in Vucevic’s place. Jason Smith started the previous two games for Vucevic but returned to his usual role coming off the bench.