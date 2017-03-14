Kings top Magic, end eight-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Through all the losses and his team's drop in the standings, Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger stayed steady in his message that he was seeing positive things from his players.

What he liked even more Monday was seeing the ball go in the basket, particularly down the stretch in Sacramento's 120-115 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Golden 1 Center.

"We've got good guys in here," Joerger said after the Kings blazed away with 16 3-pointers, including Anthony Tolliver's key trey with under a minute left that helped the Kings snap a season-high eight-game losing streak. "They like each other. They're still playing hard for one another."

Anthony Tolliver and Darren Collison each scored 19 points, seven Sacramento players scored at least 10, and the Kings (26-41) ended their longest skid since 2014-15 season. They came close to winning several times during the slump, losing in overtime to the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards and falling at San Antonio in a game in which they forged a 28-point lead.

Against Orlando, they took a nine-point lead into the final quarter, watched the Magic erase it, then made the key plays down the stretch to prevail.

"It's great to get a win, and it's great to get a win in the fashion we did," Kings forward Garrett Temple said. "We played great offensively, spread the ball, knocked shots down, played well defensively, and we're able to close things."

Tolliver shot 6 of 9 from the field and made a team-high five 3-pointers. Collison added 13 assists, the most important when he found Willie Cauley-Stein for an alley-oop dunk that broke a 109-109 tie with 2:23 to go.

Cauley-Stein finished with 18 points.

"Willie needs to (give) half his game check tonight to Darren," Joerger joked.

Kings guard Ben McLemore finished with 14 points and made three 3-pointers, while Temple added 14 points with two treys. Buddy Hield scored 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, as did Langston Galloway, who contributed six points in his first game since being acquired with Hield and guard Tyreke Evans from the New Orleans Pelicans during the break. In all, six players hit at least two 3-pointers for Sacramento.

"It was bad. It was really bad," Orlando's Evan Fournier said. "I mean, there's not much to say. ... They were more aggressive. That was basically it."

Evans sat out with a sore left ankle, while Sacramento guard Ty Lawson, forward Arron Afflalo and center Kosta Koufos each were given a night off for a planned rest. Koufos missed his first game of the season.

Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 23 points and added nine rebounds, but Orlando (24-44) lost for the third straight time and for the fifth time in six games. The Magic, the NBA's fifth-worst shooting team, had another rough night from the field, canning just 46.4 percent of their shots and making 13 of 33 from 3-point range (38.2 percent).

"We've got to do more than just play hard," guard Elfrid Payton said. "We've got to execute."

Payton finished with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, his third triple-double in five games. Fournier added 21 points, including a drive down the lane that tied the game 109-109 with 2:38 left.

However, Collison found Stein on the alley-oop, and after an Orlando miss, Temple found Tolliver alone under the bucket for a dunk and a 113-109 lead.

Gordon's 3-pointer cut the Sacramento's lead to 113-112, but Tolliver responded by hitting the Kings' final trey of the night for a 116-112 lead. Orlando then missed two straight shots, and Hield made a layup off another pass from Temple.

"The biggest key to it was that we were getting good shots," Tolliver said. "When the ball is moving like it was, when you make that extra pass, it make a big difference. Yeah, it's contagious to see other guys shooting well and seeing the ball go down, and you're going to feel that mojo, but it starts with the ball movement we had."

Skal Labissiere added 11 points for Sacramento.

NOTES: The Magic played for the sixth time in nine nights as they began a three-game Western Conference trip. By the time they end the trip against Phoenix on Friday, they will have played nine times in 18 days. Orlando will get back-to-back days off at the end of the trip for the first time since January. ... G Buddy Hield played his 10th game as a King since being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans at the deadline. He is averaging 14.2 points and shooting 51.5 percent, including 49 percent from 3-point range, in about 26 minutes a night. ... Magic G/F Evan Fournier told the Orlando Sentinel that the Kings' glory teams of the early 2000s inspired him as a youngster growing up in Paris. Current Sacramento GM Vlade Divac was a center on those clubs.