Preview: Magic at Knicks

The New York Knicks snapped a nine-game losing streak and showed off the form that led them to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference with a win over the crosstown-rival Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Knicks will look to make it two straight when they host the Orlando Magic on Friday. New York went 16-for-27 from 3-point range in the 113-83 win over the Nets and spread out the scoring load.

Carmelo Anthony still led the way with 19 points but six players scored in double figures and Anthony hoisted up only 12 shots in the blowout victory. The Magic are losers of three in a row and are struggling on the defensive end with an average of 112 points allowed on the first two stops of a six-game road trip. The latest was a 126-125 double-overtime loss at Philadelphia that featured rookie Victor Oladipo’s first career triple-double.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-12): Oladipo’s 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists marked one of many statistical rarities in the loss to the 76ers, which also included career highs in scoring from Arron Afflalo (43 points) and Glen Davis (33). Orlando was crushed on the boards 56-34 in that contest while playing without starting center Nikola Vucevic, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury, and forward Tobias Harris (ankle), who is with the team on the road trip and hopes to make his return from a five-game absence soon. The Magic could use those two on the defensive end, where they have allowed 100 or more points in eight of their last nine losses.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (4-13): New York spent a lot of time in the lead-up to Thursday’s showdown with equally disappointing Brooklyn talking about how it was not panicking and was still confident in its chances this season. That outlook is a whole lot brighter after the dominating performance against the Nets, during which the Knicks showed not only an ability to move the ball and knock down shots but also a measure of toughness in their willingness to battle physically. “We finally put a 48-minute game together,” said coach Mike Woodson, whose job security was being questioned during the losing streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Magic G Jameer Nelson (foot) has missed three straight games and remains day-to-day.

2. The Knicks have taken six straight in the series by an average of 14 points.

3. New York G Iman Shumpert knocked down five 3-pointers on Thursday and is 7-for-11 from beyond the arc in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 104, Magic 98