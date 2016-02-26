Preview: Magic at Knicks

All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony keeps losing faith in his team and the New York Knicks keep dropping games as they enter Friday’s home tilt against the Orlando Magic. Anthony is frustrated with the stretch in which New York has lost 13 of its last 15 games since possessing a 22-22 record.

Anthony vented his frustration after a 27-point home loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier this week and then was 5-of-20 shooting and missed a tying, last-second 3-point attempt in Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “Guys really did step up, played well and responded well,” Anthony told reporters after the loss to the Pacers. “On a night everybody stepped up, I had one of my worst nights. I don’t have any excuses.” Orlando has also experienced a lot of bad nights and Thursday’s 130-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors was its 18th loss in the past 24 games. The 130 points were the second-most allowed by the Magic this season as reigning MVP Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers while hanging 51 points on the board.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (25-31): Backup point guard Brandon Jennings has struggled in the past two games - averaging 5.5 points on 3-of-10 shooting - after averaging 15 points and making six 3-pointers in his first two outings with the club. Jennings was acquired from the Detroit Pistons as part of the package for forward Tobias Harris and is still rounding into form from the Achilles’ tendon injury that cut his season short after 41 games last season and forced him to miss the first two months of this season. Starting point guard Elfrid Payton had 12 points against the Warriors after averaging 5.3 points on 5-of-18 shooting in Jennings’ first three games on the team.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (24-35): Promising rookie center Kristaps Porzingis is concerned about rumblings Anthony might seek a change of scenery in the offseason despite having three seasons remaining on his five-year, $124 million deal. “Obviously I wouldn’t want to lose him,” Porzingis told reporters. “He is who he is on our team. He’s very special. And we need him to do big things in the future, especially for me. I love playing alongside him, so that would obviously not be something that I want.” Anthony has repeatedly stated in the past that he wants to be on a championship-caliber team in New York but the club is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the third consecutive campaign.

1. The Magic are 2-0 against the Knicks this season and have won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Orlando F Aaron Gordon matched his career best of 19 points against Golden State and is averaging 10.6 points and 11.1 rebounds over the past seven games.

3. New York SG Arron Afflalo (thigh) is averaging 5.5 points on 4-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 102, Magic 99