Preview: Celtics at Knicks

The last two times the New York Knicks played at home on Christmas Day they were embarrassed, and the last time they played the Boston Celtics they suffered a similar fate. The Knicks will try to make amends for those recent results when they host the Celtics in the kickoff to the NBA's five-game Christmas celebration Sunday afternoon.

It was in the midst of New York's 65-loss campaign two seasons ago that the squad dropped a double-digit decision to Washington on Christmas at Madison Square Garden and it fell 123-94 to visiting Oklahoma City the previous season, which ranks as the worst home loss for any team on the holiday's history. The current Knicks have much more going for them than that unit and expect to have 7-3 standout Kristaps Porzingis (knee) in the lineup when they set out to avenge a 28-point setback at Boston on Nov. 11. "Oh, it's going to be huge. At the Garden? The atmosphere was already unbelievable," Porzingis told reporters at Friday's practice, a day after he was one of six players in double figures in a 106-95 win over the visiting Orlando Magic. "I can't imagine what's going to happen on Sunday. I’m looking forward to it." The Celtics had a four-game winning streak snapped with Friday's 117-112 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite Isaiah Thomas scoring 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, CSN New England (Boston), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (17-13): Thomas is averaging 31 points on 51.6 percent shooting in five games since returning from a groin injury and has 19 assists over the last two outings. He was Boston's high scorer in all four meetings with the Knicks last season and poured in 29 in the rout of New York last month. Forward Amir Johnson has been a nice complementary scorer in the last two games with an average of 14 points while guard Avery Bradley has provided at least 12 in every game this season.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (16-13): The bench was a major factor in Thursday's win, as reserve guard Brandon Jennings dished out a season-high 12 assists and forward Kyle O'Quinn had 14 points along with season highs in rebounds (16) and blocks (five). Backup big man Willy Hernangomez continued to impress when given the opportunity to share time with veteran starter Joakim Noah, picking up 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes. "O'Quinn was great on the boards and got blocked shots," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters after seeing starters Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose combine to shoot 17-for-44. "Obviously, Brandon had a lot of assists. Again, big game for the bench."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Anthony played just 12 minutes before being ejected in last month's loss at Boston.

2. Thomas is shooting 91.8 percent from the free-throw line since the start of November.

3. The Celtics have won seven of the last eight meetings and three of the past four in Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Knicks 108, Celtics 107