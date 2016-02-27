Knicks 108, Magic 95

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks ended a six-game home losing streak with a 108-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ last home win was a 102-84 victory over the Phoenix Suns on January 29.

Forward Carmelo Anthony led seven Knicks (25-35) in double figures with 19 points. He also recorded 11 rebounds and six assists for his 19th double-double this season.

Center Robin Lopez and guards Arron Afflalo and Jose Calderon scored 14 points apiece and forwards Derek Williams and Lance Thomas added 11 points each.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the Magic (25-32) with 18 points, and forward Aaron Gordon chipped in with 17 points.

A dunk from Orlando center Dewayne Dedmon cut the Knicks’ lead to 87-73 with 10:18 to play before forward Kristaps Porzingis responded with six consecutive points to increase the New York lead to 93-73 with 8:56 to play.

Lopez scored six points in an 8-2 Knicks burst to move their lead to 70-46 to start the fourth quarter. Orlando never got closer than 77-64 in the final quarter.

Anthony tossed in 12 points to help New York to a 62-44 lead at the half. The Knicks scored 13 points off of nine Orlando turnovers in the half.

A jumper from Afflalo gave the Knicks their largest lead of the first half at 59-39 with 3:09 left in the second quarter.

The Knicks led 32-23 after the first quarter, then used an 18-8 run to open the second quarter for a 50-31 cushion. Williams scored eight points in the burst.

NOTES: Knicks F Kristaps Porzingis’ 14.1 scoring average going into Friday is the highest by a Knicks rookie since Patrick Ewing averaged 20.0 points in 1985-86. Porzingis’ 110 blocks are a club record for a rookie. .... New York G Arron Afflalo started despite a contused right thigh. ... Magic G Shabazz Napier was inactive for the fourth straight game. ... Golden State G Steph Curry set a Magic opponent record with 10 3-pointers in Thursday’s 130-114 win over Orlando.