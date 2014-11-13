Fournier pushes Magic over Knicks at MSG

NEW YORK -- Evan Fournier got off to a hot start and never cooled down Wednesday, leading the Orlando Magic to a 97-95 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Magic’s shooting guard poured in a career-high 28 points, including 15 in the first quarter and six in the fourth. Fournier was eight of 14 from the field and 10 of 14 from the line for his second superb game in as many nights. The 6-foot-7 Frenchmen posted 24 points in a 104-100 loss at Toronto on Tuesday.

”There was no way we were going to lose this game,“ Fournier said. ”Especially after losing on Tuesday. We came out very strong and played with a lot of intensity.

“I‘m not a vocal leader, but I have a lot of confidence on the court.”

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic recorded his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

New York (2-7), which has failed to reach the century mark in points this season, dropped its sixth straight game. The victory for Orlando (3-6) was just the third road win for it this calendar year. The Magic also defeated Philadelphia twice.

Forward Carmelo Anthony topped the Knicks with 27 points and swingman J.R. Smith added 19 off the bench.

Anthony’s 3-pointer with four seconds left to play drew the Knicks to within 96-95, but they were forced to foul Fournier, who sank one of two free throws with 3.5 seconds to play.

With Fournier guarding him, Smith’s 3-point attempt at the top of the key misfired for the Knicks as time expired.

“We were focused in on Carmelo (Anthony) and J.R. (Smith) on that final play,” said Magic coach Jacque Vaughn. “We really wanted to get the ball out of Carmelo’s hands. So, overall good contested shot from our end.”

Anthony nailed a 19-foot jumper to bring the Knicks within three points at 92-89 with 2:09 left and his free throw made it 92-90 with 1:24 to go. But a runner from Orlando forward Channing Frye gave the Magic a 94-90 cushion with 18 seconds left.

Anthony left the floor with five fouls and the Knicks trailing by two with 5:41 to play. He re-entered after Orlando went on a quick 4-0 run to move its lead to 89-85 with 3:41 to play.

”I was trying to buy a minute or maybe two,“ said Knicks coach Derek Fisher on removing Anthony. ”To leave him out there would be risky. Hindsight is 20-20, but I will take that.

“I think we can trust him in terms of his decision making, but I thought there was too much time left.”

The Knicks committed 27 fouls with shooting guard Iman Shumpert fouling out. Fisher’s club has registered at least 20 fouls in each game this season.

”The fouls are impacting us more than we would like,“ Fisher said. ”We are finishing the game with (Iman) Shumpert on the bench. We have to find a way to work together to see if we can somehow break that habit and have our guards in the game, both offensively and defensively.

“We talk to our guys about being physical and playing the NBA-style game, but you have to find ways to do that without fouling and putting the other team on the free-throw line. It’s impacting our ability to find our flow defensively.”

Smith had the hot hand for the Knicks in the third quarter. He drilled New York’s final eight points, helping the Knicks to a 76-74 edge. Smith entered the quarter with 4:07 left, replacing Anthony who left with four fouls.

Guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is averaging 11 points for the Knicks, did not appear in the first half, but started the second half in favor of Shane Larkin. Hardaway, who started the three previous games, seemed healthy on the bench, but Fisher opted to go with Smith and Shumpert at the shooting guard.

The Knicks led 46-44 with 2:14 left in the first half before Magic forward Tobias Harris took over. The third-year pro out of Tennessee poured in 10 of his team’s final 12 points, giving the Magic a 56-50 cushion at the half.

Fournier deposited 15 points in just nine minutes in the first quarter, leading Orlando to a 31-27 advantage. Rookie forward Aaron Gordon came off the Magic bench to record seven points, including the last five of the quarter on a 3-pointer and two free throws.

The Knicks missed their final four shots from the field after leading 27-24 with 1:51 to go in the quarter.

NOTES: The Knicks have been outshot at the free-throw line, 221-125, in their first eight games. They were outshot 25-13 against Orlando. ... New York F Quincy Acy received his third start of the campaign at power forward. ... Orlando G Victor Oladipo has been practicing with a protective mask. The second-year pro has been out with a sprained knee ligament and fracture below his right eye. Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said there is no timetable for his return. ... Orlando has the fourth youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 25. ... The Knicks are the lowest scoring team in the NBA with an average of 91.1 points per game.