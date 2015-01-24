Knicks beat Magic for 3rd straight win

NEW YORK -- Lou Amundson and Lance Thomas are playing on consecutive 10-day contracts with a sense of desperation and confidence that has been infectious for the New York Knicks.

The duo was a factor again Friday, helping the Knicks (8-36) to a three-game winning streak for the first time this season after defeating the Orlando Magic 113-106 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

New York (8-36) won at home for just the fifth time in 22 games.

Forward Carmelo Anthony paced the Knicks with 25 points, a day after being named to the all-star game. Center Jason Smith tossed in 19 points and Thomas came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting and four assists over 25 minutes.

The Knicks ended a franchise-worst, 16-game losing streak with a 99-92 win over New Orleans on Jan. 19, then defeated Philadelphia 98-91 two days later with Amundson, a journeyman forward, and Thomas, a third-year pro from Duke, contributing a combined nine rebounds and 10 assists in the victories.

The other part of the resurgent Knicks, guard Langston Galloway, scored 15 points against Orlando. He is averaging 14 points since getting called up from the D-League on Jan. 7.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Galloway, Amundson and Thomas scored 16 of the Knicks 18 points.

The 6-foot-9 Admundson, known for his defensive grit, contributed six rebounds and two blocks. He was making his second straight start.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic posted his 26th double-double of the season with a career-tying 34 points and 18 rebounds.

A three-point play from Orlando forward Tobias Harris capped a 15-4 run, giving the Magic a 96-94 lead with 4:01 to go, but the Knicks closed it out with an 18-6 run for a 112-102 cushion.

Thomas scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Amundson’s block and dunk on two straight plays gave the Knicks a 92-84 lead with 8:18 to go. The duo originally signed 10-day contracts on Jan. 10.

”Lance is enjoying an opportunity to be a part of our team even with our record,“ said Knicks coach Derek Fisher. ”That says a lot about him.

“I think they (Thomas and Amundson) have had an infectious attitude here. That’s what a team is about. Everybody plays a different role. Leadership examples can compete in all different packages, whether it’s franchise guys or young players or 10-day guys, etc. There’s just a feeling you get on the team. You can feel a positive energy, a professional mindset taking place.”

There were six lead changes in the third quarter before the Knicks created separation by scoring five straight points in the last 30 seconds to lead 82-78.

Knicks playmaking point guard Jose Calderon hobbled off after his knee buckled in a collision with Magic guard Elfrid Payton with 7:11 to go in the third quarter and Orlando leading 63-59. Calderon had done an effective job running the New York offense, accumulating seven assists.

“It felt weird,” Calderon said about the collision. “I fell down and I didn’t know what happened.”

Fisher said the injury is just a contusion.

“He (Calderon) is in still a bit of pain, but we are still hopeful that it’s not more serious than that,” he said.

Anthony brought the Knicks back in the second quarter. He scored nine points, including six straight that extended New York’s lead to 47-43 with 3:21 to go, en route to a 51-50 halftime edge.

Vucevic was 8 of 12 from the floor in the first half and had 18 points for the Magic.

Vucevic dominated the low post in the first quarter, scoring 10 points to help Orlando to a 26-20 lead. The Magic outscored the Knicks 14-6 in the paint during the quarter.

“Our mindset of coming into the game of trying to outscore people instead of out play and out defend them was evident the way we approached the game,” said Magic coach Jacque Vaughn.

NOTES: The Knicks have started six different shooting guards this season. G Langston Galloway made his second straight start at that spot against Orlando. ... C Amar‘e Stoudemire missed his fourth game this season. He’s averaging 25.3 minutes per game. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony was named to his eighth NBA All-Star Game. ... Magic F Tobias Harris had his Hills West High School (N.Y.) number retired Thursday at his former school. ... Orlando placed F Maurice Harkless on the inactive list.