Magic use early block party to set tone in win over Lakers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- First-quarter flurries don't usually last very long in the NBA, but they did this time, carrying the Orlando Magic to a wire-to-wire, 109-90 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Reserve point guard Elfrid Payton scored a game-high 25 points, but it was the Magic's nine first-quarter blocked shots that deflated the Lakers early, setting a course that hardly changed.

"That start was big for us. That's what we're trying to hang on our hats on, being a tough defensive team," Payton said. "We talked about it before we went out there tonight. It set the tone."

The Lakers (11-22) lost their 12th game in the last 13 tries, closing a rocky, seven-game road trip with six losses.

Magic forward Serge Ibaka posted his second consecutive double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Four of those blocks were in the first quarter. Center Bismack Biyombo had three and Payton one in the first quarter.

The Magic (14-18) blocked eight of the Lakers' first 16 shots. They never trailed after a fast start, leading by 25 points in the second quarter and 20 in the third. They never were seriously challenged for the lead.

"That defensive start gave us confidence throughout the game," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "It set the tone early, and it set the tone for the night. It's not easy playing ahead in this league when teams are coming after you, but it's probably easier than playing from behind, which we've been doing a lot lately."

Nikola Vucevic, D.J. Augustin and C.J. Watson each had 11 points for the Magic.

Guard Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and five rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 15 points, including 12 in the third quarter. Luol Deng had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas Robinson had seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

"We were kind of fighting an uphill battle all game long," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "They're one of the biggest teams in the NBA, and they set the tone early in the first quarter with nine blocks. And I think being at the end of this road trip, our tanks were empty."

The Lakers did cut the deficit to six points early in the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets by Clarkson, but the Magic quickly pulled away with a 13-0 run that started with a basket by Payton and continued with back-to-back baskets by Watson.

"He (Payton) played the whole game with confidence," Vogel said. "He was terrific tonight on both ends of the court, and that was a big reason why we got the win."

The Magic led 86-69 going into the fourth quarter after Payton scored five points in the last minute of the third quarter.

Russell, who had only three points at halftime, scored eight points in the first 2:30 of the third quarter, quickly cutting a 17-point halftime deficit. Deng hit a long jumper midway in the third quarter and cut the lead to just eight points.

The Magic led 57-40 at intermission, sparked by a great defensive start. They set a franchise record with nine blocks in the first quarter.

NOTES: Both teams were coming off road losses Thursday night. ... Magic leading scorer G Evan Fournier (17.8 points) missed his first game of the season Friday with a right heel contusion, sustained Thursday night in New York. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Jodie Meeks, who rejoined the team Friday after missing Thursday's game in New York because of the death of his grandmother. ... Lakers F Julius Randle also missed the game because he returned to Los Angeles Thursday to be at the birth of his son Friday morning. He is expected to rejoin the team for Sunday's nationally televised contest against the Clippers. He also missed Thursday's loss in Miami. ... The Lakers already were thin in the frontcourt and without reserves Larry Nance Jr. (left knee) and Tarik Black (right ankle). ... Los Angeles came to Orlando to finish a 13-day, seven-game road trip, which has not gone well. "It's all about mental toughness, but I think we're grown from this experience," Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game.