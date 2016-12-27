Magic sizzle in 112-102 win over Grizzlies

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic finally are beginning to like what they see.

The Magic, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2012, led from start to finish for the second consecutive game, smothering the Memphis Grizzlies, 112-102, Monday night at the Amway Center.

Their future stars led the way once again.

Forward Aaron Gordon scored 30 points and hit all four of his 3-point attempts, scoring 12 consecutive points in the third period to shut down a potential Memphis rally.

Point guard Elfrid Payton, also in his third season, scored 16 points and added seven assists, stopping a late Memphis charge in the fourth by scoring six consecutive points.

The Magic (15-18) led from start to finish, duplicating a victory on Friday over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies (20-13) on Monday never got closer than 10 points in the second half.

"We are a very, very talented team, and when you add hard work to that, there's no limit for us," Gordon said. "Just playing our game, going to work, and doing the things we know how to do."

Seven Magic players scored at least 10 points. They shot 50.6 percent (44 of 87) from the field, held a 44-35 rebound edge and scored 17 fast-break points. They started fast and never were seriously challenged.

"This was exciting, encouraging to see," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "You can take pride watching these young guys grow and develop like this. We're just starting to gel. This team is capable of playing at both ends, and when you put it together, this is what you saw tonight."

Serge Ibaka had 16 points and six rebounds. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Jodie Meeks also had 13 points, all in the first quarter when he provided the early spark.

Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds and D.J. Augustin scored 10 points for the Magic.

The Grizzlies came into the game allowing just 97.3 points per game, second fewest in the NBA, but failed to slow the Magic until it was too late.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 17 points. Reserve Troy Daniels had 15 points. Veteran Zach Randolph, now in a reserve role, had 13 points. Marc Gasol scored 11 points and Tony Allen had 10.

"That was a stinker, a Christmas stinker right there," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "Gordon torched us tonight. We had no answer for that kid. He played a great game. He had way more life in his body. All of them (Magic) did."

Gordon scored 15 points of his point in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers to make sure the Magic maintained a comfortable 25-point lead going into the fourth.

"We kind of got punked tonight," Randolph said. "You have to give them credit. You can't take anything away from this team. A good team, a great coach. We let them do whatever they wanted to do."

Memphis starter Chandler Parsons, who has missed 24 games this season with knee problems, didn't play in the second half after going scoreless in the first two quarters.

The Magic led 68-43 at halftime, riding a hot-shooting start (57.8 percent from the field) and four players scoring in double figure before intermission.

The Magic led by 18 after the first quarter and by as many as 29 points in the second.

Meeks, in just his second start of the season, led everyone with 13 points in the first quarter when he hit five of his first six shots from the floor. The 36 points were the most the Magic have scored this season in the first quarter.

Conley, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 13 points in the second quarter, but help was hard to find. Biyombo had 10 rebounds before intermission.

Augustin hit a 3-pointer to start the game, giving the Magic the lead they never lost.

NOTES: G Evan Fournier, the Magic's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, missed his second consecutive game with a bruised right heel, leading to another start for G Jodie Meeks. ... Grizzlies G Vince Carter, the oldest active player in the league at 39, played in his 1,300th regular-season game Monday night, tying Ray Allen for 20th in NBA history. ... Earlier this season, the Grizzlies beat the Magic in Memphis by overcoming a 14-point deficit in the final 6:12, riding a strong finish by C Marc Gasol, who scored eight points in the final four minutes. In that first meeting, Memphis G Mike Conley, F Zach Randolph, and F Chandler Parsons and Carter didn't play. ... Parsons, who played his high school basketball in central Florida, received a warm welcome from the Magic crowd. ... The Grizzlies failed to pick up their 10th win in December, something they had never accomplished in franchise history.