Vucevic, Payton propel Magic past Knicks

NEW YORK -- After watching film of the previous night's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Frank Vogel challenged his Orlando Magic team to put forth a better collective effort against the New York Knicks on Monday.

The Magic responded with a lopsided 115-103 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in which two players recorded double-doubles, three players scored at least 20 points and six players netted 10 or more points.

Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton came off the bench to record their 17th and third double-doubles, respectively, this season. Vucevic scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Payton contributed 13 points and a career-tying 14 assists for the Magic (16-20).

Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points for Orlando. Meeks was starting in place of Evan Fournier, who was out with a right heel injury. Fournier leads the Magic in scoring averaging (17.8 points).

Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon scored 22 points apiece for the Magic.

Orlando dropped a 117-104 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday when the Magic fell behind early and never caught up. Against the Knicks they came out red hot, making 50 percent of their shots in the opening quarter."

"Great competitive response to a tough loss," said Vogel, referring to the Indiana game. "We played with much better effort and energy on both ends of the floor and that is how you are supposed to play.

"We played hard offensively. I felt like we played harder than the Knicks and as a result we got the victory."

Carmelo Anthony had 19 points to lead the Knicks (16-18), who have dropped five in a row. He made just 6 of his 17 shots. Derrick Rose chipped in with 18 points.

The Knicks were without forward Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his second straight game with a sore left Achilles.

Orlando struck on a season-tying 15 of its 31 3-pointers (48.4 percent). The Magic entered the game with the league's third worst 3-point field goal percentage (.334).

The Magic turned a 92-82 lead into a 101-84 bulge with a 9-2 spurt midway through the fourth quarter.

"We had a film session and we applied it," said Gordon, who scored in double-figures for the 17th time this season. "We know we can do it and to do it on the court is a validation. There was energy out there."

The Knicks looked more like the team that was playing the back-end of two straight games. They turned the ball over 18 times and in addition to giving the Magic numerous open looks, they allowed 14 fast-break points.

"We have to get back to the gym, back to the basics and try to find some practice time," Anthony said as a possible solution to the Knicks defensive struggles. "We have to go back to the drawing board and get some reps up."

A 12-3 burst by the Magic gave them a 92-75 cushion with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Ibaka led the charge with seven points.

The Knicks had difficulty defending beyond the arc, leaving the perimeter wide open for the Magic to connect on 4 of their 7 three-pointers in the second quarter. Orlando shot 52 percent from the floor in the half and led 67-59.

"We have to find someone to play defense," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "We have to have better pride. When you give a team 3 or 4 straight three pointers right off the start, you give them hope.

"We didn't have enough fight to let them (Orlando) even take the shots. We might be good enough defensively. We might have to figure out ways to trap. Some of it is closeouts. Our guys were scrambling and we didn't get out to them (Orlando)."

Orlando took a 67-57 lead, its largest of the first half, on Meeks' fourth 3-pointer of the game at the 1:54 mark.

Orlando opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, extending its lead to 40-34.

Meeks poured in 14 first quarter points, including 3 of 4 from long distance, to help the Magic to a 33-32 edge.

NOTES: Orlando had six players with 10 or more points for the 11th time this season. ... The Magic have made at least one 3-pointer in 774 straight games, dating back to March 17, 2007. ... The Knicks have lost 10 games by 11 points or more. ... The Magic placed C Stephen Zimmerman on the inactive list and activated C Arinze Onuaku. ... Orlando G Evan Fournier missed his fifth straight game with a contused right heel. ... The Knicks defeated the Magic 106-95 on Dec. 22 at Madison Square Garden. ... The Knicks face Eastern Conference opponents in 14 of their 17 games in January. ... Magic F Serge Ibaka has led the Magic in scoring eight times in the first 35 games of the season. During seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ibaka led or tied for the team lead in scoring just 10 times.