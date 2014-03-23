Preview: Magic at Lakers

The injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers look to gain some positives from the final 14 games of the season, starting with a visit from the equally snake-bitten Orlando Magic on Sunday night. The Lakers have dropped four in a row, allowing an average of 123 points, and seven of their last eight to fall into last place in the Western Conference. The Magic are 13th in the East and own a league-worst road record of 4-33 after losing 89-88 at Utah on Saturday for their eighth straight defeat.

Former MVP Steve Nash made a surprise return from a back injury for the Lakers Friday against Washington, handing out 11 assists in 19 minutes, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. Orlando’s all-time leading assist man Jameer Nelson is also questionable with a sore left knee after missing the last two contests. The Magic have won five of the last seven meetings, including a 114-105 victory in Orlando on Jan. 24.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (19-51): Orlando looked to have grabbed its fifth road victory of the season Saturday, but Trey Burke’s 3-pointer from the deep right corner with 1.6 seconds left beat them. Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 19 points for his sixth straight double-figure effort and leading scorer Arron Afflalo tallied 18 for the Magic against Utah. Tobias Harris had 28 points and 20 rebounds in the first meeting against the Lakers, but will have to rebound from a rare bad shooting night after making 1-of-9 on Saturday.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (22-46): Los Angeles is putting up 101.9 points a game to rank in the upper half of the league but stands near the bottom on the defensive end (108.8). Pau Gasol leads with team in scoring (17.7) and rebounds (9.9) while Nick Young (16.8) and Jodie Meeks (15.3) have also had good moments offensively without All Star Kobe Bryant and Nash around most of the season. The Lakers will be without Jordan Farmar due to a strained groin but Wesley Johnson could return after missing the last game due to illness.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic boasts 33 double-doubles and Gasol has recorded 30.

2. Los Angeles G Kent Bazemore has made an impact since being acquired from Golden State, averaging 13.4 points in 14 contests.

3. Orlando F Maurice Harkless is averaging 11.3 points over the last dozen games after recording 15 against Utah on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Lakers 110, Magic 104