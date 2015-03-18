Preview: Magic at Mavericks

Chandler Parsons has helped lead Dallas to consecutive impressive victories, and the Mavericks look for their third win in a row when they host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Parsons is 18-of-26 from the field during the span and poured in 31 points in Monday’s 119-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder after scoring 22 points during a 129-99 trouncing of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Orlando fell 107-94 to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday for its fifth straight loss and ninth in the last 11 games.

The Magic have lost 11 straight road games and could be without forward Tobias Harris, who departed the game against Houston after tweaking his left ankle. Orlando battled the Rockets hard for 43 minutes before collapsing over the final five minutes as Houston ran off 13 straight points to break open a close game. Mavericks point guard Rajon Rondo is showing glimpses that he’s much more familiar with the club’s offense and had 11 points and 13 rebounds against Oklahoma City.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (21-48): Orlando often is in position to win but finishing the deal has been tough for the Magic, and the game against Houston is another example. “We put ourselves in position again,” interim coach James Borrego told reporters. “So our goal now, our mentality has got to be to close out in the fourth quarter.” When the pressure ratchets up in the final minutes, the young players on the Magic seem to tense up and the Rockets took advantage in Tuesday’s game.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (43-25): Dallas could have a depleted bench against Orlando as guards Devin Harris and J.J. Barea and forward Al-Farouq Aminu all could sit out the game. Aminu has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, Harris left Monday’s victory over Oklahoma City due to an illness and Barea came down ill Tuesday. “If they’re both feeling better, great,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “But I don’t know exactly what they have, and I don’t know what’s contagious right now and what isn’t. We’ll hope for the best and if those (two guards) are out, then (Raymond) Felton’s got to get ready to play and we’ll see.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has won six straight meetings with Orlando and nine of the past 11.

2. Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 or fewer points in six straight games before scoring 22 against the Thunder.

3. Magic G Victor Oladipo is averaging 27 points, five assists and three steals over the past two contests.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 107, Magic 88