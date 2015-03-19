Nowitzki’s on target in Mavs’ win over Magic

DALLAS -- Dirk Nowitzki is finding his 3-point stroke during the Dallas Mavericks’ season-high, five-game homestand.

The 7-foot forward drained five of six attempts Wednesday -- going 3-for-3 in the third quarter -- and scored 25 points in Dallas’ 107-102, wire-to-wire win over the Orlando Magic.

The visitors gave the Mavericks a late scare after Dallas dominated through a breezy first three quarters.

Nowitzki’s five consecutive points to start the third quarter opened the lead to 70-48, and it appeared the Magic were in no mood to put up a fight after dropping a tough one at Houston on Tuesday night.

However, the opposite happened. The Mavs got careless and Orlando clawed back throughout the fourth quarter. The Magic got within 10 with nine minutes to go, five with 4:50 left, three with 2:05 to go, and then with 60 seconds left, Magic rookie point guard Elfrid Payton made it 101-100 with a couple of free throws, narrowly missing a three-point opportunity when his driving attempt rolled out.

After Dallas guard Monta Ellis missed a 3-pointer, Payton, whose big fourth quarter pushed him to his first career triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, stopped at the top of the circle for a potential lead-grabbing jumper.

His shot fell short, and Mavs guard Devin Harris gained control, got fouled and converted the two free throws for a 103-100 lead with 28.8 seconds to go.

Down 105-102 with 14.6 seconds left, Orlando inbounded from under its basket, got into the frontcourt but came away empty after guard Victor Oladipo forced a contested 3-point attempt that banged off the side of the backboard.

The Mavs (44-25), who committed an uncharacteristic 20 turnovers, closed it out with free throws and exhaled as they narrowly extended their record to 32-0 when leading after three quarters.

“This was one of the proudest halves we had together as a group,” Magic interim coach James Borrego said. “To be down 22 in Dallas, on the road, and short-handed, we didn’t fold; we stuck together, we fought, we competed and I‘m just really proud of the effort, the intensity, the togetherness, the growth we’re making, and I think we saw it in the second half.”

Nowitzki got help from Ellis, who was the only other Mavs starter to score in double figures, finishing with 21. Harris had 12 points off the bench, and forward Charlie Villanueva added 10.

“We made a fun game into a hard one for us,” said Nowitzki, who also had eight rebounds. “But I’ve seen those kind of games turn into losses, so at least we pulled it out.”

All five Magic starters scored in double digits, but it wasn’t enough to stop Orlando (21-49) from losing for the sixth consecutive time. Oladipo scored a team-high 19 points, forward Moe Harkless had 18 and center Nikola Vucevic added 12.

“I‘m really proud of (Payton‘s) effort tonight because he rebounded and pushed it,” Borrego said. “He really willed us back into this game. The shot from Vic, we didn’t have a timeout to draw anything. We needed to get down and get a quick look. We probably could have gotten a better look, but with those circumstances without a timeout we had to push the pace there.”

In the first four games of the homestand, Nowitzki is 12-for-19 from beyond the arc. Prior to the homestand, he was shooting just 35.4 percent from downtown on the year, well below his 38.2 percent career mark and the 39.8 percent he shot last season.

Nowitzki increased the number of threes he made in each of the four games: one, two, four and five. If he can extend the trend, Dallas stands a great chance to end this string of home games with a win over struggling Southwest Conference rival Memphis on Friday night.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of closing the game out, especially bench guys,” Harris said. “We came in with a 17-point lead and couldn’t finish them off tonight. We’ve got to do a better job closing out games and giving our starters some rest. On a good note, we locked down defensively late in the game when we needed too and got the stops to win the game.”

NOTES: The Mavericks were back at full strength Wednesday with the return of F Al-Farouq Aminu (left shoulder sprain), who missed the previous two games, and G Devin Harris (illness). G JJ Barea also was active after missing Tuesday’s practice with an illness. ... Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki moved past Mike Miller and Glen Rice into 17th place on the NBA’s all-time list for made 3-pointers. ... Both of the Magic’s starting forwards missed Wednesday’s game because of injury. F Tobias Harris (left ankle sprain) left Tuesday’s loss at Houston after sustaining the injury, and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle sprain) also was hurt at Houston. F Moe Harkless and F Channing Frye were inserted into the starting lineup. ... The Magic were also without Willie Green (back spasms) for a fifth consecutive game and G Evan Fournier (sore right hip) for an 11th consecutive game.