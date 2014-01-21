Preview: Magic at Nets

The new year has been much kinder to the Brooklyn Nets than to the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-1 in 2014 and have surged into seventh place in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to host the struggling Magic on Tuesday. Orlando is coming off a 93-91 home win over Boston on Sunday - its first win of the calendar year -- and owns the second-worst record in the league.

The Nets were a season-worst 11 games under .500 after a 21-point loss at San Antonio on New Year’s Eve, but they’ve held seven of their last eight opponents under 100 points and climbed back into the playoff picture. “We’re putting games together, we’re putting quarters together,” veteran Paul Pierce told reporters. “It’s not just one quarter or two quarters or a half. We’re being more consistent.” The Magic snapped a 10-game skid Sunday and are looking for their first road win since Dec. 16 at Chicago -- they’re 3-17 away from home and have lost six straight road games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-30): Orlando used only seven players against the Celtics as all five starters played at least 35 minutes. The Magic can go a bit deeper off the bench, even with center Nikola Vucevic sidelined with a concussion, but coach Jacque Vaughn held reserves Andrew Nicholson and Maurice Harkless out Sunday. Arron Afflalo (20.9 points) has carried the Magic at the offensive end and is coming off one of his best all-around games with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against Boston.

ABOUT THE NETS (17-22): Brooklyn point guard Deron Williams (ankles) returned from a five-game absence Monday but was used in a reserve role - at Williams’ suggestion - rather than upset the chemistry that seems to have formed over the past couple of weeks. “Just because we’ve been playing so well with that lineup,” Williams told reporters. “Why shake things up? It doesn’t matter if I come off (the bench) or start.” Joe Johnson has played a big role in the resurgence, averaging 24.5 points over the past six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic are 1-12 without Vucevic, who has missed the past seven games.

2. Nets PF Andray Blatche has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since January 2013. Blatche hasn’t had a streak of three double-doubles since January 2011.

3. Orlando has had five or more players score in double figures an NBA-high 29 times this season but is just 9-20 in those games.

PREDICTION: Nets 106, Magic 99