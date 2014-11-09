Preview: Magic at Nets

The young Orlando Magic found ways to win the last two games in dramatic fashion and look to build more confidence when they visit the Brooklyn Nets for a Sunday matinee. Rookies Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon combined for 32 points in Orlando’s 112-103 overtime victory over Minnesota on Friday and forward Tobias Harris told reporters both gave the team a spark. The Magic will get a test against veteran Nets, who have won three of their last four after dropping the season opener.

Orlando has seven players who are 22-years-old or younger – including Payton (20) and Gordon (19) -- on the roster and must learn to win on the road. The Magic beat Philadelphia 91-89 on Wednesday on Harris’ jumper at the buzzer for only its second victory away from home in the last 30 attempts. Orlando must contain Brooklyn’s top two threats Joe Johnson and Deron Williams, who are averaging 41 points combined through five contests.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2-4): Gordon made 6-of-9 from the field, including two 3-pointers, to score a season-best 17 and coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters “his energy was contagious.” Payton, a point guard who turned the ball over six times in his second game, had just one in 39 minutes against Minnesota and is averaging 6.5 assists. Harris has produced 18.7 points and 11 rebounds over the last three contests and 7-0 center Nikola Vucevic is among the league leaders with four double-doubles.

ABOUT THE NETS (3-2): Williams, who struggled with injuries most of the 2013-14 season, poured in 29 points and dished out six assists in the 110-99 victory over the rival New York Knicks on Friday. Healthier seasons for Williams and center Brook Lopez (16 points) will open up more room for Johnson to operate, and he is prospering so far while averaging 21.2 points. Veteran forward Kevin Garnett has been limited to a little more than 23 minutes per game, averaging eight points and 8.4 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets PF Mirza Teletovic has made 15-of-30 attempts from 3-point range and is scoring 13.4 off the bench.

2. Orlando SF Maurice Harkless has connected on 7-of-9 from the field in 38 minutes combined the last two contests.

3. Johnson needs two rebounds to become the seventh player in NBA history with 17,000 points, 4,000 rebounds, 4,000 assists and 1,600 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Magic 105, Nets 100