Preview: Magic at Nets

The two worst teams in the Eastern Conference square off on Saturday, when the Orlando Magic visit the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have lost three of their last four games and own the worst record in the NBA while Orlando is having its own troubles as it has dropped eight of its last 11 contests.

The Magic had a shot at notching a huge road win over East-leading Boston on Friday as they possessed a 13-point, third-quarter lead before succumbing 117-116. "I'm tired of moral victories," Orlando power forward Aaron Gordon told reporters. "No moral victories for us anymore. I know for somebody else on the outside, maybe it's positive that we were able to keep up with one of the best teams in the East, if not the best team in the East, but for me, it's not a win. It's a loss." Brooklyn is coming off a 90-89 setback against Detroit on Thursday. The Nets are one defeat away from their second straight 60-loss campaign and third in eight seasons.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (27-49): The 21-year-old Gordon was superb against the Celtics with 32 points - one shy of his career high - and matched his personal best of 16 rebounds. Gordon has been hampered by a shoulder issue and was a game-time decision before the eruption that marked his third triple-double in March. Point guard Elfrid Payton nearly recorded his fifth triple-double in the same span as he racked up a career-high 15 assists to go with 12 points and nine rebounds.

ABOUT THE NETS (16-59): Brooklyn went 7-10 in March for easily its best month of the season, and a prime part of the equation was having a healthy Jeremy Lin. The point guard has played in just 30 games this season due to hamstring issues, but he missed only one contest in March and both his 14.4 scoring average for the month and veteran presence helped prompt the team's improved performance. "I'd rather have it trend this way than the way it was trending before March," Lin told reporters. "I think it's good because guys see this is what it takes to win in this league. We all have to be better. I have to be better. Other players have to be better, the coaching staff, the training staff."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic have won the last five meetings, including a 118-111 victory on Dec. 16.

2. Brooklyn F Quincy Acy (ankle) will sit out his second consecutive contest.

3. Orlando F Jeff Green (back) will miss his sixth straight game.

PREDICTION: Nets 105, Magic 103