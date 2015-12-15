Magic 105, Nets 82

NEW YORK -- Center Nikola Vucevic scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in a critical third quarter, and guard Elfrid Payton added 17, leading the Orlando Magic to an easy 105-82 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at the Barclays Center.

The Magic (13-11) broke open a close game with a 31-24 third quarter, keyed by the perimeter prowess of Vucevic, who made six of eight shots in the period.

Besides Vucevic and Payton, the Magic had four others players reach double figures as they snapped a six-game losing streak to the Nets in Brooklyn.

Orlando received 15 points from forward Tobias Harris, who was questionable to play right up until game time due to a lower leg contusion. Center Andrew Nicholson added 15 points. Forward Channing Frye had 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and guard Victor Oladipo had 10 points.

Guard Jarrett Jack led the Nets (7-17) with 15 points. Center Andrea Bargnani added 12 points, and forward Thaddeus Young had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Brooklyn lost for the fourth time in six games.

Brooklyn center Brook Lopez’s offensive woes continued, as he made just four of 15 shots, scoring 11 points.

The game was hard-fought throughout a first half that featured 11 lead changes and eight ties. After the game was tied for the last time at 41-41 on a rebound basket from Young with 3:54 left in the half, the Magic went on an 11-4 run to close out the half, taking a 52-45 lead into the halftime break.

Payton had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds in the first half to pace the Magic. Young and Jack had 10 points each to lead Brooklyn.

The Magic then put the game away in the opening stages of the third quarter, with Payton and Vucevic continuing their offensive assault. The Magic grabbed a 69-55 lead with 6:31 left in the period on a 3-pointer from Vucevic off a stagger dribble move that totally froze Lopez.

Orlando kept up its perimeter assault in the third, with Vucevic draining six outside shots for 12 points in the quarter.

The Magic took an 83-69 lead into the fourth quarter, then scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take their biggest lead.

NOTES: Nets coach Lionel Hollins was asked pregame about the recent scoring surge of second-year guard Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged nearly 15 points per game over the previous three games before Monday, earning a starting spot in the process. “It’s just by being aggressive,” Hollins said. “He’s looking for shots instead of standing around and waiting to take threes.” ... Hollins said that he was still searching for the right combinations to use every night. “I‘m looking for the aggressive defense and intensity that we need,” Hollins said. “Which combination of guys can I put out there in order to make a run.” ... The Magic were without former Nets G C.J. Watson (sore left calf). ... The Magic have made at least one 3-point field goal in 680 consecutive games dating back to March 17, 2007. ... It was the 900th game of Magic coach Scott Skiles’ career. He is 456-444.