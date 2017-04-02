Booker, Lopez lead Nets past Magic

NEW YORK -- Trevor Booker scored a season-high 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets surged ahead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter for a 121-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 30 points on his 29th birthday while Sean Kilpatrick added 15 for Brooklyn (17-59), which won for the eighth time in its last 18 games by outscoring Orlando 32-22 in the final 12 minutes.

Elfrid Payton recorded his fifth triple-double by totaling 20 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points and Aaron Gordon added 22, but Orlando missed seven of its first eight shots in the fourth quarter when the Nets pulled away.

While Lopez recorded his seventh game with at least 20 points, it was Booker's ninth career 20-point game that sparked the Nets early in the fourth. Booker shot 11 of 12 from the field, coming within one of his career high for field goals while Lopez made 12 of 22 shots.

The fourth quarter began in an 89-89 deadlock after Evan Fournier hit a layup with two seconds left in the third. Booker converted three jumpers as the Nets scored the first 11 points and took a 100-89 lead on the forward's high-arching short jumper 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter.

The Nets maintained their lead through the rest of the game and sealed the win when Lopez reached 30 points for the 39th time in his career with a 3-pointer that gave Brooklyn a 119-108 lead with 1:58 remaining.

NOTES: Orlando did not arrive to its hotel following Friday's loss in Boston until about 3 a.m., as the plane had to spend significant time getting de-iced. ... "That happens a handful of times every year in the NBA," coach Frank Vogel said. "You can't use it as an excuse." ... The delay also enabled Vogel to see the Connecticut women get their 111-game winning streak stopped by Mississippi State in the Final Four. "That's shocking to see them lose," Vogel said. "It's just remarkable what they've been able accomplish. It's a very, very rare feat and it translates across multiple sports." ...Brooklyn F Quincy Acy (sore left ankle) missed his second straight game and eighth game overall. ... Nets G Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) missed his 16th straight game. ... Orlando F Jeff Green (sore lower back) missed his sixth straight game. Vogel did not say if the team planned on shutting down the rest of the season.