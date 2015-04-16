Nets win, clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets are in the playoffs.

To reach the postseason, the Nets needed to beat the Orlando Magic in their regular-season finale on Wednesday, then have the Indiana Pacers lose to the Memphis Grizzlies later Wednesday night.

The Nets, who began the day a game behind the Pacers, got both the results they needed, beating the Magic 101-88 victory behind Bojan Bogdanovic’s career-high 28 points, then seeing the Pacers lose to Memphis, 95-83.

The Nets finished tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 38-44 records, but the Nets earned the tiebreaker for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference because they won two of their three games against the Pacers this season.

Brooklyn will play the No. 1-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the postseason.

Bogdanovic was the key to the Nets’ victory.

When the NBA season began in October, Bogdanovic was basically a fish out of Croatian waters, transplanted into the biggest city in the United States.

“He was in a different culture, a different league, a different land,” Brooklyn Nets head coach Lionel Hollins said of the rookie guard. “Maybe it was good that he was in New York, a place with so much diversity. But he was still away from his friends and family, so it was tough on him.”

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Nets

However, six months later, the newness of being in the United States is totally worn off, as Bogdanovic has continued to play solid basketball for the Nets, putting Brooklyn on the doorstep of the NBA playoffs.

Bogdanovic set a career high with his 28 points and forward Joe Johnson capped a crucial 14-2 run with two consecutive jump shots, leading the Nets to their critical victory.

The Nets reached the playoff for the third straight year with the help of a fourth-quarter surge.

“I thought early on, we were a little tight and playing not to lose,” Hollins said. “Bogie, I could tell early on that he had his game going on. They just kept leaving him open and he kept scoring. We changed the way we played about five or six times this year because of him, but we learned that we need him as we go forward to be the person who played that way.”

The Magic led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Nets stormed back, led by Bogdanovic, who has averaged 17.4 points per game over the final seven games of the regular season. Bogdanovic made 12 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“We wanted to make sure that we took care of business,” said Bogdanovic, whose previous career best was 22, set against Orlando back in November. “We didn’t want the season to end. We wanted the chance to play again. My teammates kept finding me in good places and I made some shots.”

The Magic finished their season at 25-57.

The Nets outscored the Magic, 26-13, in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Besides Bogdanovic, the Nets got 16 points from Johnson and forward Thaddeus Young and 14 from center Brook Lopez.

Center Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Victor Oladipo had 19 points and forward Andrew Nicholson had a season-high 18 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando jumped out to a seven-point lead early in the first quarter and then maintained the lead into halftime, leading 52-48 at the break. Vucevic had 14 at intermission.

The Magic increased the lead to 65-53 with 8:27 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Nicholson.

“I‘m just really proud of their effort,” Orlando interim head coach James Borrego said. “We led tonight against a hungry, playoff-driven team. I coached them as best as I could. I pushed them every day and they responded. We learned as a group every day.”

The Nets crawled to within three (68-65) on a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic and sliced it to one on two consecutive baskets from Bogdanovic in the closing minute of the period.

Lopez hit two free throws with 28 seconds left in the third to give the Nets their first lead since early in the second quarter at 75-74. The game was tied at 75-75 after three periods.

Oladipo made a conventional three-point play to give Orlando a 78-75 lead in the opening stages of the fourth quarter.

But Nets forward Mason Plumlee scored four consecutive points and made a great feed to guard Deron Williams and the Nets led 85-82 with 8:18 left. The Nets never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game.

As for the playoffs?

“I would like to be in the playoffs and I want to be there, but I can’t worry about it,” Hollins said. “Once we got it going in attack mode, we just sort of overwhelmed them and got the confidence that we could do it.”

NOTES: Nets coach Lionel Hollins said he did not reach out to anyone with the Memphis Grizzlies, his former club, to seek help in gaining an NBA Eastern Conference playoff berth. “I don’t expect anyone to be doing us any favors,” Hollins said. “We have to do what we set out to do, try and win one game.” ... Hollins said he planned to watch the conclusion of the Pacers-Grizzlies game after the Nets-Magic game was completed. “I have to figure out what we’re doing tomorrow, so yeah, I’ll watch. That is if we win first.” ... Nets G Alan Anderson sat out for the seventh straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... Magic F Tobias Harris was a late scratch because of Achilles soreness. He joined G Evan Fournier (hip) and G Luke Ridnour (personal reasons) on the sideline. ... Magic interim coach James Borrego likes the way young Gs Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton are developing. “We’re seeing some bright and lively signs in our backcourt,” Borrego said. Oladipo, in his second year, is averaging 17.9 points per game. Payton, a rookie, is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 assists.