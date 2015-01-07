Preview: Magic at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets look to win their third straight game for the first time since late November when they host the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Nuggets averaged 112 points in beating Memphis and Minnesota after losing five of their previous six games and posted 120 in both victories against Orlando last season. The Magic have lost three straight as they begin a four-game road trip and could get a big break if Denver’s leading scorer Ty Lawson (bruised knee) can’t go.

Lawson hit knees with Nuggets center Timofey Mozgov in Monday’s 110-101 victory at Minnesota but reportedly practiced some on Tuesday and is probable. Arron Afflalo, who is second on the team in scoring (15.3) behind Lawson, will face his former team coming off a season-high 34-point performance. Orlando has been a much better team on the road (9-12) than it has been at home (4-12).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (13-24): The consistent problem for Orlando has been its inconsistency and susceptibility to opponents going on big runs to take control, like Charlotte’s 22-0 burst Saturday, or erase a lead. The Magic have shown they have enough offense, led by Tobias Harris (18.3 points, seven rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (17.9, 11). Victor Oladipo is also averaging 19 points over four contests while Evan Fournier is shooting 32.1 percent from the field and is 6-of-24 from 3-point range in five games.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (15-20): Lawson has put up All-Star numbers through the first half with averages of 16.3 points and 10.2 assists – second in the league behind Washington’s John Wall in the latter category. Afflalo is 27-of-44 from the field – 7-of-12 from 3-point range – over the last three games and Wilson Chandler averages 14.2 but is coming a season-low tying four-point effort. Denver was tied for 10th in the league in scoring through Monday, but in the bottom six in field-goal percentage (43.5) and 3-point accuracy (32.1).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nuggets PF Kenneth Faried has recorded five of his eight double-doubles this season in the last seven contests.

2. Orlando F Channing Frye, who was limited to 13 minutes and zero points Saturday against Charlotte reportedly due to an elbow/triceps injury, is probable.

3. Denver has beaten the Magic in five of the last six meetings.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Nuggets 100