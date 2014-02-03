Preview: Magic at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to rebound from a sloppy performance and start to move forward again when they host the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Pacers, who are 3-3 in their last six outings, turned the ball over a season-high 24 times in the 97-96 victory over Brooklyn on Saturday that maintained a three-game lead on Miami atop the Eastern Conference. The Magic have lost 11 straight on the road and are expected to be without veteran point guard Jameer Nelson due to a sore left knee.

Paul George leads the solid Pacers  offense which boasts five players scoring in double figures and more depth is on the way with the signing of 7-foot center Andrew Bynum. Indiana leans on its defense, which tops the NBA in average points allowed (90.6), and rebounding  ranked second in the league with a plus-4.7 margin. The Pacers own the best home record in the league at 22-2 and the Magic are the worst on the road (3-22).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE MAGIC (13-36): Rookie Victor Oladipo took over most of the point guard duties with Nelson out Sunday, scoring 12 points and handing out five assists in the 96-89 loss at Boston. Arron Afflalo averages 20 points and shoots almost 42 percent from 3-point range, but was 3-of-14 from the field in the season-opening loss at Indiana. Center Nikola Vucevic has averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in three games since returning from a concussion, including his 17th and 18th double-doubles of the season.

ABOUT THE PACERS (36-10): The starting lineup combined for 81 points against the Nets on Saturday and the Pacers  bench was outscored by 33 in the loss to Phoenix last Thursday. Bynum is not expected to join the reserves for a few weeks and George told the Indianapolis Star, We have no egos here. I think it will be an easy transition for us to open our arms to him.  George averages 22.9 points while Lance Stephenson (14.2), David West (13.1), Roy Hibbert (12.3) and George Hill (10.8) all contribute on the offensive end.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hibbert stands second in the league in blocks (2.54) and leads the Pacers in rebounding (7.7).

2. Orlando F Andrew Nicholson, who has played sparingly of late, had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the 97-87 loss at Indiana on Oct. 29.

3. Indiana has held 10 opponents to fewer than 80 points, but none since Jan. 10 in the 93-66 victory over Washington.

PREDICTION: Pacers 110, Magic 97