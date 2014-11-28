Preview: Magic at Pacers

The Orlando Magic appeared to be a team on the rise after winning four of six games in the middle of November, but have dropped three straight since – the last two in blowout fashion. Orlando looks to turn things around when it embarks on a six-game road trip, beginning against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Indiana struggled to a 1-6 start without four of its starters from last season – three with injuries – but battled back with five wins in eight games to climb back into contention.

The Magic lost by 32 at Cleveland on Monday and were down 27 entering the fourth quarter before losing 111-96 to Golden State on Wednesday. Tobias Harris, who missed the first two games of Orlando’s slide with a calf injury, returned to lead the way with 16 points against the Warriors. The Pacers led the defending champion San Antonio Spurs by six early in the fourth quarter Wednesday before dropping a 106-100 decision.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-11): Center Nikola Vucevic, who has played All-Star caliber basketball in the first month of the campaign with 13 double-doubles, had a season-low 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting against Golden State. Guard Victor Oladipo also had a rough shooting night (4-of-17) against Warriors after scoring a season-high 22 in Cleveland. The Magic should get a boost from the return of power forward Kyle O’Quinn (ankle), who had six points and seven rebounds Wednesday after missing 15 games.

ABOUT THE PACERS (6-9): Rodney Stuckey provided a season-high 22 points against San Antonio in his second start and is averaging 14.8 since returning from an injury on Nov. 19. As if Indiana hasn’t suffered enough injuries with guards Paul George, C.J. Watson and George Hill out along with forward David West, center Roy Hibbert missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Ian Mahinmi started in Hibbert’s place, making 9-of-12 shots from the field while averaging nine points in two games.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. Indiana G Donald Sloan was held to 1-of-6 shooting and three points against San Antonio after scoring 29 at Dallas.

2. Orlando G Evan Fournier has made at least one 3-pointer in every game and is shooting 44.9 percent from behind the arc on the season.

3. After losing nine of 10 meetings, Indiana has won five of the last six games against the Magic.

PREDICTION: Magic 100, Pacers 95