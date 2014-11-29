West, Watson return, help Pacers win

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers are beginning to get healthy, and that was evident Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana welcomed back forward David West and guard C.J. Watson from injuries and used a big third quarter to get a 98-83 victory against the Orlando Magic.

West finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Watson added nine points and four assists. Guard Rodney Stuckey led the Pacers with 24 points, and forward Lavoy Allen came off the bench for 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Center Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 16 points.

West (sprained right ankle) and Watson (bruised right foot) each missed the season’s first 15 games but were solid in their returns, which included five third-quarter points from West and a 3-pointer from Watson. Indiana outscored Orlando (6-12) 25-14 in that quarter.

The Pacers continued to apply the pressure in the fourth quarter, leading 81-64 with 7:36 left. They finished the game with a huge 53-32 rebounding advantage. Indiana scored 48 points in the paint and had 18 second-chance points. Orlando had two.

”I feel good,“ said West, who played 23:56. ”We will see how it responds tomorrow, but I hope to recover quickly and be ready to play in Cleveland. There are some new guys for me, but the past two weeks, I have been trying to work my way back into practice some.

”I have watched these guys and really studied them, and I did not want to be a distraction to them. I love being out on the floor with them and seeing them compete.

“Sitting has been hard, especially some of the games when I knew I probably could have been a difference. I am really happy to be back on the floor.”

Indiana (7-9) entered the game with a league-best, second-half defensive scoring average of 45.2 points.

With center Roy Hibbert out for a third consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, coach Frank Vogel has had to cope with 76 missed starts from those projected to open the game. Last season, when Indiana advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, the Pacers lost only 69 starts from regulars.

Vogel said West played a typically solid West game.

“I have come to expect a lot from David West,” Vogel said. “He gave us a strong game. I also am going to find minutes for Lavoy Allen when the rest of the guys return. I thought we had solid defensive play, and our rebounding was the result of a lot of hustle plays.”

It was close for a half, but Indiana began to assert itself in the third quarter.

Back-to-back field goals from Ian Mahinmi and Donald Sloan gave the Pacers a 66-55 lead with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter, prompting an Orlando timeout. Sloan then beat the shot clock at the 3:57 mark for a 68-55 advantage.

A Watson 3-pointer gave Indiana a 71-57 lead with 1:36 to play in the third. Orlando let the game begin to slip away with seven turnovers in the pivotal third quarter after which the Pacers led 72-59.

West had a solid first half with 11 points and four rebounds, helping Indiana claim a 47-45 advantage at intermission. The lead could have been larger, but the Pacers made only 20 of 55 first-half field-goal attempts (36.4 percent).

The Pacers, who made 23 shots from 3-point range in consecutive road games at Dallas and San Antonio, were 0-for-7 from beyond the arc during the first 24 minutes against the Magic.

Allen came off the bench for six points and 10 rebounds in 16 opening-half minutes.

“I really was kind of got lucky with some of those rebounds tonight,” Allen said. “The other part of that is that I play hard every night.”

Stuckey scored nine in the first two quarters for the Pacers. Vucevic led the Magic with 10 points in the first half. Orlando stayed close in part because it made five of 10 treys and eight of nine free throws before intermission.

The Magic closed the second quarter on an 11-2 run to pull within two.

The Pacers led 26-20 after the first quarter despite shooting only 34.5 percent (10 of 29). Indiana created an early lead by dominating the glass, 22-9, including nine offensive rebounds that produced eight second-chance points. The Magic had no second-chance points during the first 12 minutes and only two in the first half.

”We had a bad combination with 18 turnovers and their 17 offensive rebounds,“ Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. ”Sometimes, rebounding is just me against you. There were multiple occasions tonight when that was the scenario.

Orlando’s Tobias Harris, who scored 14 points, said this was an easy game to analyze.

“They played better defense, and that is the bottom line,” Harris said.

NOTES: With the return of G C.J. Watson from a sprained right foot injury, the Pacers waived G A.J. Price, who averaged 10.5 points in the 10 games in which he played ... Indiana still is without G George Hill (bruised left knee) and F Paul George (broken right tibia/fibula) ... Orlando is without F Aaron Gordon (broken foot) and G/F Devyn Marble (strained right rotator cuff) ... Ian Mahinmi started for the Pacers in place of C Roy Hibberrt, who is battling a sprained left ankle ... Indiana, which is coming off a Wednesday night loss at San Antonio, has not won more than two in a row this season ... The Magic also were coming off a loss -- Wednesday night to Golden State ... Indiana was 3-1 against the Magic in 2013-14 ... The team will meet again on Jan. 25 in Orlando.