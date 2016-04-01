Surging Magic dump slumping Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- From March 16-25, the Orlando Magic lost six consecutive games by an average of 7.8 points.

Their record fell to 29-43 at the time, but instead of playing out the string, the Magic suddenly are playing like a playoff-bound team, much to the displeasure of the reeling Indiana Pacers.

Evan Fournier scored 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 24, leading red-hot Orlando to a 114-94 victory against Indiana on Thursday night.

The Magic (32-43) have won three in a row by a collective 76 points, as they beat the Chicago Bulls by 22 and the Brooklyn Nets by 34. Orlando also snapped a seven-game losing streak to Indiana and a six-game skid in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“We are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Fournier said. “But it’s a little too late in regard to the playoffs. Tonight, it was about defense. We held them to 94 points, which is pretty good. On offense, our ball movement was pretty good.”

Orlando guard Victor Oladipo finished with 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Fournier, Vucevic and Oladipo were a collective 29-for-44 from the field (65.9 percent), including 12-for-15 from Vucevic in his first game back from a strained right groin that caused him to miss 13 consecutive contests.

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Pacers

“In the last couple of days, I have been doing a lot of shooting, and tonight, I had a lot of good looks when my teammates were finding me,” Vucevic said. “All of my shots were in rhythm and came as the result of good team basketball.”

Indiana (39-36) got 27 points from Paul George, 13 from Monta Ellis and 12 from Lavoy Allen in their second consecutive home loss. They fell to Chicago 98-96 on Tuesday.

Orlando shot 53.3 percent (48-for-90) and got 18 points from Oladipo in dominating from the midway point of the first quarter on. Indiana shot 41.9 percent (36-for-86).

Magic coach Scott Skiles had no complaints.

“We played hard, we shared the ball and we played pretty good defense,” Skiles said. “The team handled them. Other than Indiana getting on the offensive boards, we really played a good game. Fournier did a great job on Paul George.”

Two Oladipo free throws and a Vucevic driving layup with 9:11 remaining gave the Magic a 95-82 lead, prompting an Indiana timeout.

An Elfrid Payton put-back gave Orlando a 72-66 lead after Indiana tied it at 62 early in the third quarter. The Magic continued to apply the pressure and took an 89-79 lead into the fourth quarter when Brandon Jennings hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Coupled with Chicago’s Thursday victory at Houston, Indiana leads the Bulls by only one game for the eighth and final playoff slot in the East.

“It was the same old story for us -- spread-offense teams give us trouble,” George said. “The Magic are a good shooting team that got hot tonight and played hard.”

The Magic got 13 first-half points from Fournier and eight points, five rebounds and three assists from Oladipo to grab a 57-51 lead through 24 minutes.

Pacers coach Frank Vogel is not the least bit happy heading into the final seven regular-season games, only three of them at home. Indiana is 0-15 when allowing 110 points or more and is 1-16 when an opponent shoots at least 50 percent from the field.

“We had anticipated having a strong finish to the regular season, and right now, it isn’t happening,” Vogel said. “Tonight, we just left their guards uncovered. We are at a point where we have to do everything better. If we have to adjust the rotation, we will. We have to guard better.”

Orlando enjoyed a 34-20 advantage in first-half points in the paint and a 13-9 advantage in second-chance points. The Magic shot 48.1 percent in the first half, and the Pacers shot 41.7 percent.

Ellis had 11 first-half points to lead Indiana, and George and George Hill added nine and eight, respectively. Orlando’s non-starters outscored Indiana’s reserves 21-11 during the first 24 minutes, 47-31 overall.

NOTES: The Magic were without F Ersan Ilyasova (collarbone). ... Orlando ranks seventh in assists in the NBA at 23.4 per game. ... Indiana ranks third in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (33.1). ... The Pacers came in having beaten the Magic seven consecutive times and 11 of the past 12.