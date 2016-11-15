Pacers handle Magic, former coach

INDIANAPOLIS -- NBA defense returned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse Monday night and the irony of former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel being in the building for a low-scoring game wasn't lost on some of his old players.

"It was a Frank Vogel game, you know?" reserve guard/forward C.J. Miles said after his Pacers' 88-69 victory over Vogel's Orlando Magic. "That's the way he liked to do it. A grind."

Orlando's NBA-worst offense came up against Indiana's 29th-ranked scoring defense. Neither team cracked 40 percent shooting, but the Magic (4-7) faltered in the second half, as is often the case for a team playing back-to-back nights on the road. Indiana had a 47-32 scoring edge after halftime. The points scored and allowed were a season low for the Pacers.

"Maybe they had heavy legs," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of the Magic.

Miles laughed when asked if he ever envisioned his team allowing just 69 points, especially considering the Pacers entered the night averaging 112 points allowed per game.

"The way we've been playing defense? Nah," Miles said, chuckling. "That's just me being honest. But at the same time, I knew we had the capabilities of having a good defensive team. The way we have been doing it, there were no bread crumbs going into 69."

Vogel's Pacers were known for playing stingy defense from 2011 to 2016, but Pacers president Larry Bird became convinced the players had tuned out their head coach. Despite a 250-181 record (.580), Vogel wasn't given a new contract and McMillan, his assistant, received a promotion.

"I have great relationships here," Vogel said. "The players, the fan base, I'm very proud of my time here. But obviously my focus right now is for my team to be playing better."

Pacers three-time All-Star forward Paul George says he still exchanges text messages with Vogel, including as recently as a few weeks ago.

Orlando finished 27 of 84 (32.1 percent) shooting. Magic guard Evan Fournier had a team-high 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting. One night after Serge Ibaka scored a career-high 31 points in a win at Oklahoma City, the forward had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting.

"I didn't think we had a lot of energy," Fournier said.

Indiana shot 35 of 90 (38.9 percent). George, who missed Saturday's home loss to Boston with a sprained left ankle, had 13 points. So, too, did shooting guard Monta Ellis. Point guard Jeff Teague and forward Thaddeus Young each added 11.

An ugly game made Miles and reserve forward Kevin Seraphin stand out. Miles came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Seraphin, a seventh-year pro who had played just 46 minutes in the previous 10 games, was rewarded for his energy and production with 19 minutes, 6 seconds. He contributed six points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Seraphin was strong enough to keep backup center Al Jefferson on the bench for rest.

"I'm trying to bring that," Seraphin said of providing a spark. "I'm trying to help my teammates as much as I can."

NOTES: Pacers reserve G Rodney Stuckey (right hamstring strain) missed his ninth consecutive game. ... Magic G Jodie Meeks (fractured right foot) was ruled out. The seventh-year pro has yet to play for his new team this season but is listed as day to day. ... While the Pacers had a day off between home games, the Magic were playing on back-to-back nights away from home. Orlando enjoyed its most impressive win of the young season on Sunday, a 119-117 victory at Oklahoma City. Ibaka's career-high 31 points included the deciding 9-foot jumper with 0.4 of a second remaining. ... The Magic snapped a seven-game series losing streak with a 114-94 win on March 31 at Indianapolis.