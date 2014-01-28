Preview: Magic at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons look to snap their second long losing streak in less than a month when they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Detroit, which dropped six in a row after Christmas, suffered its fourth straight loss Sunday at Dallas, dropping a 116-106 decision. The swoon has placed the Pistons, who had vaulted to within a game of .500 prior to the holidays, on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Magic have been on the outside looking in virtually all season and have dropped 13 of their last 15 overall, including a 100-92 setback at New Orleans on Sunday. Arron Afflalo scored 25 points for Orlando, which made just three 3-pointers in losing its eighth straight road game. Afflalo also had 23 points in a 109-92 win over Detroit at home on Dec. 27, a decision which started the Pistons’ six-game slide.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Detroit (Detroit)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (12-33): Orlando has allowed at least 100 points while scoring 94 or fewer in each of the last seven losses during the road skid. Against the Pelicans, the Magic continued to struggle without injured center Nikola Vucevic, getting outrebounded 48-32 and suffering through a 14-2 deficit in second-chance points. Vucevic, who has been out since Jan. 6 with a concussion, has rejoined the team for the current three-game road trip and has begun to work out as he nears a return.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-27): Dallas shot 58.1 percent against Detroit on Sunday, continuing a season-long issue for Maurice Cheeks’ squad. Opponents have shot 53.1 percent from the floor during the team’s four-game slide and the Pistons rank 29th in the league in field-goal percentage defense (47.1). The streaky Brandon Jennings has done his part to keep up, recovering from a scoreless effort in the first game of the losing streak to average 28 points over the last three.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jennings had 21 points and 11 assists in the loss at Orlando last month.

2. Magic F Tobias Harris is averaging 21.3 points and 13.7 rebounds in his last three games.

3. Detroit has won 13 of the last 17 meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Pistons 99, Magic 94