Jennings’ 20-20 carries Pistons past Magic

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Brandon Jennings still holds his 55-point game as a rookie close to his heart. His first 20-20 game didn’t surpass it in his mind but he did treasure the accomplishment.

Jennings became the first player in over five years to have a 20-point, 20-assist performance, as he racked up 24 points and a career-high 21 assists to lead the much-improved Detroit Pistons past the Orlando Magic 128-118 on Wednesday night at The Palace.

The last player to reach those numbers was Steve Nash, who had 21 points and 20 assists for Phoenix against Philadelphia on Nov. 9, 2009.

“He’s a guy who I looked up to and respect a whole lot, so that’s pretty awesome,” said Jennings, a sixth-year point guard.

The last Piston to do it was Isiah Thomas at Milwaukee on April 4, 1985. Jennings’ previous high was 19 assists, set against Toronto on March 2, 2013, when he played for Milwaukee.

Related Coverage Preview: Magic at Pistons

He still considers his 55-point game with the Bucks against Golden State as his greatest individual feat.

“Fifty-five in three quarters? That’s tough, man,” he said. “I don’t know what I was on that night. But 20 and 20, that’s pretty killer.”

Jennings hit the 20-assist mark with an alley-oop pass to center Andre Drummond, who bulled his way for 26 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons (17-26) never trailed but had some anxious moments in the fourth, when the Magic (15-30) pulled within two points. Drummond had 11 points and Jennings contributed five points and five assists in the quarter to put the game away.

“We have a lot more experience playing from behind than we do from ahead,” said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, whose team has won 12 of its last 15 games. “Our defense in the second half wasn’t good at all but after they cut it to two, we gathered ourselves very well.”

The Pistons didn’t have that closing punch in Atlanta on Monday. They lost 93-82, in part because Jennings was held to seven points and five assists. He had nine points and seven assists in the first quarter alone on Wednesday.

“We missed half-a-dozen layups. He could have had 25 assists easily,” Van Gundy said.

Power forward Greg Monroe delivered 24 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit. Small forward Kyle Singler added 14 points for the Pistons, whose previous high was 119 points against Indiana on Dec. 26.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the Magic (15-30) with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo supplied 23 points and small forward Tobias Harris, who returned after missing five games with a sprained left ankle, added 19 points and five rebounds. Guard Evan Fournier chipped in 14 points, but the Magic lost their third straight.

“We missed some shots early in the game, which kind of let them get in transition a little bit,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and gave ourselves a chance.”

Monroe made 9 of 10 shots from the field and scored 20 points as Pistons reached 60 points by halftime for the first time this season. Singler, who had his nose bloodied in the first quarter, tossed in a 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer to make it 65-48.

Harris made a 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer sounded to pull Orlando within 12 at 96-84. The Magic then reeled off 12 straight points, including eight by Harris, early in the fourth quarter to cut Detroit’s lead to 98-96.

Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered with a four-point play and the Pistons soon went on a 14-2 run to put the game away.

“Fundamentally, they stick to what they do best,” Harris said. “It was definitely a tough loss.”

NOTES: Pistons PF Greg Monroe (14.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg) and C Andre Drummond (12.2 ppg, 13.0 rpg) are the only teammates averaging a double-double. ... The Magic had all 15 players available for the first time this season, but they can only dress 13. “I wish all 15 could be active,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Now we’ll have to go game by game and see who will be on that inactive list.” ... Detroit’s 15 home losses entering the game were the third most in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only Philadelphia (16) and New York (17). ... Magic SG Victor Oladipo (16.3 ppg) ranks first among second-year players in scoring and Detroit SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (11.9) is fourth. ... Orlando was averaging 109.0 points in the last four games. “They play faster than anybody in the league now,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. ... The teams, who split their first two meetings, will play once more at Orlando on March 27.