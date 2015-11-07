Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

C Dewayne Dedmon made his first start of the season on Friday night, replacing Nikola Vucevic (right knee bone bruise), who was hurt in Wednesday’s loss in Houston. Dedmon is a better defensive center, but his offense is limited by comparison to Vucevic. “This is an opportunity for me to showcase a little bit,” Dedmon said.

