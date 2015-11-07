FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 8, 2015 / 3:06 AM / in 2 years

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Dewayne Dedmon made his first start of the season on Friday night, replacing Nikola Vucevic (right knee bone bruise), who was hurt in Wednesday’s loss in Houston. Dedmon is a better defensive center, but his offense is limited by comparison to Vucevic. “This is an opportunity for me to showcase a little bit,” Dedmon said.

C Nikola Vucevic (right knee bone bruise) was replaced in the starting lineup on Friday night by C Dewayne Dedmon, who made his first start of the season. Vucevic was hurt in Wednesday’s loss in Houston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.