November 19, 2015 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games under the NBA’s concussion protocol. He was hit in the head by teammate Dewayne Dedmon last week.

F Evan Fournier, who has been battling cold/flu symptoms the past few days, was asked how he will defend Wolves leading scorer Andrew Wiggins. “I’ll cough on him,” Fournier said.

C Jason Smith, who missed the previous four games with a sore left knee, also returned for the Magic.

