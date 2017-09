G Elfrid Payton (ankle sprain) started against the Wizards on Saturday ngiht after playing only five minutes in Orlando’s 108-101 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

G Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for the Magic, who had won two straight and six of eight. “We just have to do a better job. We have to realize that they’ve been punking us, really,” Oladipo said. “Until we getting tired of them punking us, we’re never going to beat them.”