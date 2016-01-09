Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

G Elfrid Payton (left ankle contusion) missed his third straight game Friday. Coach Scott Skiles said Payton was unable to move very well during the team’s morning shootaround. .

G Victor Oladipo hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Orlando stopped a season-high four-game losing streak with a 83-77 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “I‘m happy for him because he puts in a lot of work,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said of Oladipo, who has made 11 of 16 3-pointers in the last three games. “We know that his shooting percentages coming into the New Year are not the type of shooter that he really is. He’s a better shooter than that and he’s been able to get some good looks and knock them down.” Oladipo hit two when the Magic sprinted to a 13-point lead nine minutes into the game. He hit one 3-pointer apiece in the second and third quarters when Orlando scored 34 points and helped a decisive 15-9 closing run. “They’re doubling Vuc (Nikola Vucevic),” Oladipo said. “Vuc does a great job of drawing them into him and kicking it out. You got to shoot it with confidence and that’s all I did today.”

F Tobias Harris shot 3 of 15 but made up for it with a career-high eight assists. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. “It opened the game for us,” Harris said. “He bailed us out with a lot of those 3-pointers. We know he can make big shots. He shot the ball really well. All of his 3s are kind off drive-and-kicks and wide-open shots. So it was good to see.”

F Nikola Vucevic posted his 14th double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

G Evan Fournier participated in the morning shootaround and started Friday despite being bothered by an ingrown toenail.