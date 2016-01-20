Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

G Devyn Marble was recalled Monday by the Magic from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Marble, 23, has appeared in six games this season with Orlando. Originally selected in the second round (56th overall) by Denver, his draft rights were acquired by Orlando on June 26, 2014. Marble has played in 14 games this season with Erie, where he is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

G Keith Appling was called up by the Magic from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League and signed to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Appling, 23, has played in 17 games this season with Erie, averaging 16.8 points 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.12 steals. He was leading the BayHawks in scoring, assists and steals at the time of his call-up. Appling was not drafted in 2014 after four seasons at Michigan State.