FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 21, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Devyn Marble was recalled Monday by the Magic from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Marble, 23, has appeared in six games this season with Orlando. Originally selected in the second round (56th overall) by Denver, his draft rights were acquired by Orlando on June 26, 2014. Marble has played in 14 games this season with Erie, where he is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

G Keith Appling was called up by the Magic from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League and signed to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Appling, 23, has played in 17 games this season with Erie, averaging 16.8 points 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.12 steals. He was leading the BayHawks in scoring, assists and steals at the time of his call-up. Appling was not drafted in 2014 after four seasons at Michigan State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.