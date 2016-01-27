Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Vucevic scored 16 points pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds in the Magic’s overtime loss at Memphis on Monday. Vucevic recorded his fifth consecutive double-double.

G C.J. Watson remains out with a sore left calf, but Orlando coach Scott Skiles said Monday that Watson is “feeling better, so we’re encouraged by that.” The next step, Skiles said, is to get Watson back on the court and go through “some two-on-two type of stuff” in practice.

G C.J. Watson remains sidelined due to a sore left calf.