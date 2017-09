C Dewayne Dedmon returned to action against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Wednesday’s game with a sprained left foot.

G Victor Oladipo led the Magic with 18 points in a loss to the Clippers on Friday.

F Tobias Harris had 13 points and eight rebounds before leaving early in the fourth quarter when he was hit in the face by teammate Victor Oladipo. Harris went to the locker room with a cut bleeding above his left eye and never returned.