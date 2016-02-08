FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 9, 2016

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Elfrid Payton had 12 points and a game-high 12 assists in the Magic’s win over the Hawks on Sunday.

F Aaron Gordon had 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in the Magic’s win over the Hawks on Sunday.

F Tobias Harris, the team’s third-leading scorer, missed the Sunday game with an ankle sprain, sustained Friday night when he collided with teammate Nikola Vucevic.

C Nikola Vucevic hit a game-winning, fadeaway jumper at the buzzer Sunday afternoon, carrying the Magic to a 96-94 victory over the Hawks. Vucevic caught the inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds remaining, took one pivot and launched an arcing 18-foot shot over Hawks C Al Horford.

