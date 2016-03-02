Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

F Mario Hezonja got his second consecutive start Tuesday - the only starts of his career - in place of injured starter Evan Fournier. After scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting against Philadelphia, he went 1-of-6 for two points against Dallas, and was 0-of-3 in the third quarter.

F Ersan Ilyasova finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench and added 10 rebounds.

C Nikola Vucevic had 18 points, but all of those came in the first half.

F Evan Fournier missed his second consecutive game Tuesday because of a sore right wrist injury. They are the first games of the season that Fournier has missed. The hope is he will be ready to play by Friday.