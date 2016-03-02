FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 3, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Mario Hezonja got his second consecutive start Tuesday - the only starts of his career - in place of injured starter Evan Fournier. After scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting against Philadelphia, he went 1-of-6 for two points against Dallas, and was 0-of-3 in the third quarter.

F Ersan Ilyasova finished with a game-high 22 points off the bench and added 10 rebounds.

C Nikola Vucevic had 18 points, but all of those came in the first half.

F Evan Fournier missed his second consecutive game Tuesday because of a sore right wrist injury. They are the first games of the season that Fournier has missed. The hope is he will be ready to play by Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.