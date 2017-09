C Dewayne Dedmon has started in place of injured Nikola Vucevic, their leading scorer. Dedmon has scored 2, 0, 1 and six points in his last four starts, leaving the Magic without a scoring threat in the middle.

G Elfrid Payton missed his fifth consecutive game Friday with a sore elbow.

C Nikola Vucevic missed his seventh consecutive game Friday with a strained groin muscle.