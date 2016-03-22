Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

PG Elfrid Payton scored two points in 17 minutes Sunday after missing five games due to an elbow injury.

G Victor Oladipo entered Sunday’s contest against the Raptors averaging 22.5 points and 50 percent shooting in Orlando’s two prior meetings with Toronto this season while going 6-for-9 from 3-point range. On Sunday, the 23-year-old Maryland native finished with 21 points in a loss to the Raptors.

F Andrew Nicholson chipped in with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench Sunday as Orlando lost at Toronto.