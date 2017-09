SG Victor Oladipo (wrist) sat out Friday night after getting hurt Wednesday against the Pistons. He was averaging 25.0 points in March.

C Nikola Vucevic normally gives Miami, Friday’s opponent, trouble, including a career-high 29-rebound game on Dec. 31, 2012. But he has been out since March 7 with a strained right groin and has been replaced in the starting lineup by C Dewayne Dedmon, who was brought up from Erie of the NBA Development League earlier this month.